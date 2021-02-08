‘Opportunity Stands For You’: PM Modi Gives an ‘Aatmanirbhar’ Twist to Maithili Sharan Gupt’s Poem

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday while delivering the motion of thanks to the President’s address in Rajya Sabha quoted eminent Hindi poet Maithili Sharan Gupt to stress that India must grab the opportunities to play a larger role at the global stage.

“Avsar tere liye khada hai, fir bhi tu chupchap padha hai. Tera karmshetra bada hai, pal pal hai anmol, arey Bharat uth, aankhen khol,” the PM said in his address, which translates to “Opportunity stands for you, yet you lie idle. Your field of work is big and every moment is precious. Hey India! Wake up, open your eyes.”

But the Prime Minister not only recited the poem, but gave it his own twist too to fit his message of building a self-reliant India.

The PM said that had Gupt been alive today, the lines of his poem would have been something like this: “Avsar tere liye khada hai, tu aatmavishwaas se bhara padha hai, tu har baadha, har bandish ko tod, arey bharat, aatmanirbharta ke path pe daud”. This translates to: “Opportunity stands for you, you are filled with self-confidence, you break every barrier, every restriction. Hey India, run on the path of self-reliance.”

The PM said said that India has truly become a land of opportunities now. "Several opportunities are awaiting us, so a nation which is young, full of enthusiasm and a nation that is making efforts to realise the dreams, with a resolve, will never let these opportunities simply pass by," he said.

He also spoke about the country's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, and said the entire world has appreciated India's efforts. "Worldwide, people have accepted that India played a crucial role in battling the pandemic," the PM said, adding that while India was once dubbed a "third-world country", it is now helping out with vaccines.

"India has seen days when there was a large threat of polio, smallpox. Nobody knew whether India will get a vaccine or how many people will get it. From those days, we're now here, when our nation is making vaccines for world. This increases our self-confidence," PM Modi said.