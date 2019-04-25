Narendra Modi Roadshow LIVE: Thousands Line Streets as PM Holds Mega Rally in Varanasi Day Before Nomination



Congress’ eastern UP incharge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will not lock horns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi as the party announced that it would repeat Ajay Rai from the seat. Rumour mills were abuzz with the news of the Congress fielding Gandhi after she hinted that she was ready to take on PM Modi if party chief Rahul Gandhi decided.



Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party released its manifesto for the 2019 election, with the focus on full statehood for Delhi. Party chief Arvind Kejriwal also launched a scathing attack on the Congress, saying the AAP made several efforts for an alliance but was snubbed by the grand old party. “We had never dreamt of a ‘gathbandhan’ with Congress but today, keeping in mind the Modi-Shah challenge, we decided to have a ‘gathbandhan’ on 33 seats. We made all efforts in the past two months but had a feeling that they did not want an alliance. They put conditions but went back on them repeatedly,” he said.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is set for his mega roadshow in Varanasi, attacked the Opposition at a Darbhanga rally, saying those who had questioned the air strikes in Pakistan’s Balakot were now doubting the credibility of EVMs as they were sure of losing elections. Modi will also take part in the ‘Ganga aarti’ in Varanasi today, before he files his nomination on Friday. PM Modi’s event will be a show of strength as all the prominent leaders in the National Democratic Alliance will accompany him.



Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will kick-off their election campaign in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh respectively. While Priyanka Gandhi will hold a roadshow in Jhansi, Rahul Gandhi will campaigning in Rajasthan’s Jalore, Ajmer and Kota districts. In UP, Priyanka Gandhi will also rally in Gursarai and Jalaun.