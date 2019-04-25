Narendra Modi Roadshow LIVE: Thousands Line Streets as PM Holds Mega Rally in Varanasi Day Before Nomination

Narendra Modi Road Show LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a mega roadshow in Varanasi, a day before he files the nomination papers from the Lok Sabha seat. Modi started the show of strength from the campus of the Benaras Hindu University by paying respects in front of a statue of Madan Mohan Malviya at a specially constructed stage in front of the main gate of the varsity. The rally was originally to start at 3 pm, but was delayed by over two hours.
Several top BJP leaders, including Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and union health minister JP Nadda, along with several other NDA allies are part of the rally.
Apr 25, 2019 5:54 pm (IST)
"BJP certainly has a better on-ground game than any other party. Just take a look at what is happening in #aranasi right now," CNN-News18 Zakka Jacob says.
Modi's Popularity in 2014's Varanasi | His margin of victory in this eastern Uttar Pradesh constituency, which happened to be his first electoral attempt anywhere outside Gujarat, also happens to be the highest ever for the Lok Sabha seat. All the other major players in the contest - Ajay Rai of Congress, Vijay Kumar Jaiswal of BSP and Kailash Chaurasia of Samajwadi Party — were made to bite the dust with none of them securing more than one-sixth of the total number of votes.
Apr 25, 2019 5:50 pm (IST)
Visiting Modi's Varanasi Past | Narendra Modi won the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat by defeating Arvind Kejriwal by a massive margin of 3.37 lakh votes in 2014. Modi polled 5,16,593 votes — about half of the total votes — while Congress' Ajay Rai, and candidates of BSP, SP lost terribly. About 10.28 lakh votes were polled in the constituency where voting was held on May 12, 2014, and with more than 50 per cent of vote share, Modi received the support of the electorate cutting across caste and communal lines.
Apr 25, 2019 5:47 pm (IST)
Who Was Madan Mohan Malaviya | Madan Mohan Malaviya was an Indian educationist and a politician, notable for his role in the Indian independence movement and as the four-time president of Indian National Congress. He strived to promote modern education among Hindus and eventually founded Banaras Hindu University (BHU) at Varanasi in 1916, which was created under the BHU Act, 1915.
Interesting Slogans by Varanasi Locals | "Modi pure hai, baaki sab chor hai (only Modi is pure, rest are thieves)", "Har jagah Modi ka danka, haar gayi Priyanka" (It's only Modi, even Priyanka Gandhi will lose against him) — the local supporters have coined some interesting chants in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Apr 25, 2019 5:39 pm (IST)
The streets of Assi chauraha are already brimming with people as Modi's cavalcade is set to pass through the area shortly. People are excited to see the PM from such close quarters, which otherwise is not possible. The roads here are extremely narrow. This is the old part of the city.
Apr 25, 2019 5:37 pm (IST)
WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi around 5 pm when he arrived at BHU and garlanded Madan Mohan Malviya's statue.
Development Work in Varanasi | Last year, PM Modi had flaged off work at another religious project, which is the widening and improvement of the ‘Panch Koshi Parikrama Marg’ for almost Rs 100 crore — this is an 80-km long ancient route in Varanasi that starts and ends at the famous Manikarna Ghat after pilgrims visit five religious destinations over as many days on foot. Due to these developmental projects, people say they support Modi.
Apr 25, 2019 5:33 pm (IST)
PM Modi's Rally Route | Starting from Lanka, Modi’s roadshow will pass through Assi, Bhadini, Sonarpura, Madanpura, Jangambadi and Godowlia before culminating at Dashashwamedh Ghat, where he will take part in Ganga Aarti.
While PM Modi has tweeted saying "har har Mahadev", his fans in Varanasi are chanting "har har Modi". An elated supporter said that she is a "big fan" of Modi and wants to follow him during his entire roadshow. The roadshow will stretch over 6km, going from the Lanka area to Dashashwamedh Ghat.
Apr 25, 2019 5:26 pm (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Pt Madan Mohan Malaviya, outside Banaras Hindu University (BHU)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun his roadshow. He is greeting people. A sea of saffron can be seen around. Big contingents of police and paramilitary forces are deployed to ensure foolproof security during Modi’s roadshow and other events.
Apr 25, 2019 5:20 pm (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now climbing down and will hold a roadshow. He meets some of the party workers. He's now getting into the car. Some reports said that Union ministers Piyush Goyal and JP Nadda were overseeing the arrangements for the roadshow, and the nomination next day.
Apr 25, 2019 5:17 pm (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has climbed up the stairs and is now garlanding statue to Madan Mohan Malviya. He is bowing down to the statue as people cheer, click his pictures and chant Modi's name.
Apr 25, 2019 5:11 pm (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at BHU gate. He will soon address the rally. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Union minister JP Nadda have also arrived. The roadshow will stretch over 6km, going from the Lanka area to Dashashwamedh Ghat via Godoliya, TOI quoted their party insiders as saying.
Apr 25, 2019 5:07 pm (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to perform Ganga aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat later today.
Local residents of Varanasi hold placards, wear special t-shirts and don saffron caps in support of Modi. Speaking to our reporter, residents say that besides development, national security and nationalism are some of the key points due to which they are supporting BJP. A resident said that leave aside Priyanka Gandhi, even if "Indira Gandhi arrives, she will not be able to defeat Modi". Another resident said, "Modi brought Gujarat model to Varanasi and the city saw massive development in the last five years."
Apr 25, 2019 4:59 pm (IST)
Bismillah Khan's Grandson Wants to be with Modi During Nomination | Ahead of PM Modi's Varanasi rally, shehnai maestro late Ustad Bismillah Khan's grandson Ustad Nasir Abbas wrote to the leader expressing his wish to be present when he files his nomination for the Varanasi parliamentary constituency in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls. "In 2014, we received an invite from the Bharatiya Janta Party but we had no knowledge about politics at that time as we are musicians. Also, some members from the Congress had brainwashed us and asked us not to join Prime Minister Modi's nomination team. Due to this, my family had rejected the invitation. Later, we regretted the decision as we had refused the honour given to us by the Prime Minister of this country," Abbas was quoted as saying by ANI. He added, "If he (Prime Minister) will allow and offer us to come and be a part of his nomination, we will be more than happy to accept it".
Apr 25, 2019 4:56 pm (IST)
PM Modi's Rally Shortly | A day before filing his nomination, the PM will hold a "major roadshow" in Varanasi that will start from the Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya's statue and end at Dashashwamedh Ghat, according to a party press release issued on Wednesday. "After the roadshow, the Prime Minister will participate in the Ganga Arti at Dashashwamedh Ghat. After that, at 8 pm, he will have a conversation with eminent personalities of Varanasi at Hotel De Paris," the BJP said.
Apr 25, 2019 4:55 pm (IST)
In an apparent reference to local RJD candidate Abdul Bari Siddiqui, who had said a few days ago that he could not recite Vande Mataram because of his monotheistic religious beliefs though he had no problem with saying Bharat Mata Ki Jai, the prime minister quipped should not such people be made to forfeit their deposits. Siddiqui is locked in a straight contest with BJPs Gopal Ji Thakur in Darbhanga.
Apr 25, 2019 4:54 pm (IST)
Mocking at regional satraps nursing prime ministerial ambitions, Modi said those eyeing the top post in the country included leaders who are contesting only 40, 20 or even as in case of Karnataka a mere eight Lok Sabha seats. Can such people be entrusted with a task like fighting terror, Modi asked evoking a loud Nahin from the crowds and added your chowkidar can do the needful only with the help of your vote. Do remember even when you vote for any of our allies that your vote would be going to your chowkidar. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan were also present at the prime ministers rally.
Apr 25, 2019 4:53 pm (IST)
Rubbishing manifestos brought out by the Congress during polls as dhakosla patra (documents of hypocrisy), Modi said they had promised full electrification in their 2004 manifesto by 2009. That did not happen and you reposed your trust in this chowkidar five years later. I had promised, speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort that 18,000 villages would be electrified within 1,000 days. The promise was fulfilled before that. Rejecting the Congress claims of having waived farmers loans in states ruled by it and promise of doing the same across the country if voted to power, Modi alleged no poor Dalit or Adivasi benefits from their loan waiver. Only their chela chapaati (cronies) enjoy its benefits.
Apr 25, 2019 4:53 pm (IST)
Referring to the Darbhanga module, often spoken about by agencies involved in counter-terror operations, Modi said it is this type of thinking (national security not being an issue) that brought disrepute to this town. But now you have an alert chowkidar. No militants nor any module is going to survive. The prime minister also claimed those who had been demanding proofs of air strikes have been taken aback by the public mood during the three phases of elections wherein nearly 300 constituencies went to polls. So now they have trained their guns on Modi and EVMs.
Apr 25, 2019 4:52 pm (IST)
But in the last 40 years, we have been forced to spend our resources for upgrading our security apparatus, which could be better spent on building schools and hospitals for the poor, he said. It is the poor who comprise the lower ranks of our security forces. Because of the tense situation they are made to work non-stop for days together, not even getting a chance to sleep a wink. And if some lapse takes place they end up losing their jobs. It is in this way that terrorism has made the poor suffer. The money that could have been spent on improving their lives is being spent by the state on purchasing weapons," he added. Thus, rooting out terror is crucial to alleviation of poverty. National issue may not be an issue for the Mahamilavati (adulterated) gang. But for the new India it is a very big issue. This new India will chase the terrorists to their hideouts and destroy their network, Modi said evoking applause.
Apr 25, 2019 4:50 pm (IST)
About 350 lives were lost in the terrorist strikes in Sri Lanka this week. Factories of terror are running in our neighborhood. Yet they have the temerity to say it is not an issue, remarked Modi with regard to opposition parties taking exception to his having sought votes in the name of the Balakot air strikes to avenge Pulwama killing of 40 jawans. The poor of my country have paid the heaviest price for terrorism. Earlier, such elaborate security measures were not seen for the VIPs, police deployment was not made on this scale in front of temples, mosques and gurudwaras nor intensive checking was required at railway stations and bus terminuses, Modi said.
Apr 25, 2019 4:49 pm (IST)
Modi mocked at regional satraps nursing prime ministerial ambitions by contesting only 40, 20 or even as in the case of Karnataka a mere eight Lok Sabha seats. They (the opposition) say, why does Modi keep on talking about terrorism? It is not an issue. The voters understand that national security and terrorism is an important issue but these selfish dynasts are unable to realize this simple fact, he told an election rally in this north Bihar town.
Apr 25, 2019 4:48 pm (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday slammed the opposition for criticising ruling NDA for raking national security issue in election and asserted that rooting out terror is crucial to alleviation of poverty. The PM underlined national security as an important issue since the money spent on internal security could be better utilized for uplifting the conditions of the poor. He rejected the Congress claims of having waived farmers loans in states ruled by it and promise of doing the same across the country if voted to power and alleged that no poor dalit or adivasi gained from the loan waiver and only their "chela chapaati" (cronies) enjoyed the benefits.
Congress’ eastern UP incharge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will not lock horns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi as the party announced that it would repeat Ajay Rai from the seat. Rumour mills were abuzz with the news of the Congress fielding Gandhi after she hinted that she was ready to take on PM Modi if party chief Rahul Gandhi decided.
Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party released its manifesto for the 2019 election, with the focus on full statehood for Delhi. Party chief Arvind Kejriwal also launched a scathing attack on the Congress, saying the AAP made several efforts for an alliance but was snubbed by the grand old party. “We had never dreamt of a ‘gathbandhan’ with Congress but today, keeping in mind the Modi-Shah challenge, we decided to have a ‘gathbandhan’ on 33 seats. We made all efforts in the past two months but had a feeling that they did not want an alliance. They put conditions but went back on them repeatedly,” he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is set for his mega roadshow in Varanasi, attacked the Opposition at a Darbhanga rally, saying those who had questioned the air strikes in Pakistan’s Balakot were now doubting the credibility of EVMs as they were sure of losing elections. Modi will also take part in the ‘Ganga aarti’ in Varanasi today, before he files his nomination on Friday. PM Modi’s event will be a show of strength as all the prominent leaders in the National Democratic Alliance will accompany him.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will kick-off their election campaign in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh respectively. While Priyanka Gandhi will hold a roadshow in Jhansi, Rahul Gandhi will campaigning in Rajasthan’s Jalore, Ajmer and Kota districts. In UP, Priyanka Gandhi will also rally in Gursarai and Jalaun.