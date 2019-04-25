Narendra Modi Roadshow LIVE: Thousands Line Streets as PM Holds Mega Rally in Varanasi Day Before Nomination

Narendra Modi Road Show LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a mega roadshow in Varanasi, a day before he files the nomination papers from the Lok Sabha seat. Modi started the show of strength from the campus of the Benaras Hindu University by paying respects in front of a statue of Madan Mohan Malviya at a specially constructed stage in front of the main gate of the varsity. The rally was originally to start at 3 pm, but was delayed by over two hours.
Several top BJP leaders, including party chief Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, railway minister Piyush Goyal and union health minister JP Nadda, along with several other NDA allies are part of the rally.
Ajai Rai, a local strongman from the Bhumihar community, had joined the Congress in 2009 after he won a by-election from Kolasla assembly constituency as an independent, months after being denied a Lok Sabha ticket by the BJP and joining the Samajwadi Party.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive at Dashashwamedh Ghat in a few minutes from now. Priests have begun the rituals at the ghat, which has been decked up with a lit up "mai bhi chowidar" slogan and an 'Om' symbol.
PM Modi's website says that all efforts are on to make this city a World Heritage site, a promise Prime Minister Modi made when he filed his nomination in April of 2014. The website says, "A major drive under Swachh Bharat Mission is already showing results, wi-fi connectivity along the major ghats is a reality and a special partnership agreement with Japanese city of Kyoto will help Varanasi demonstrate the diversity and depth of Indo-Japan relationship and its human dimension."
Attacking the saffron party, Mayawati said the borders of the country are not safe in its rule, due to which terrorist attacks are taking place and jawans are being killed. "The government is misusing the CBI, the ED and the IT department for political gains," she alleged. Asking the gathering to remain alert against the BJP's propaganda, the BSP chief said, "The BJP is adamant to return to power by hook or by crook. At the time of election, it is trying to create a wave in its favour through opinions polls and surveys."
Akhilesh Yadav called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "prachar mantri", or minister for publicity, and claimed that the SP-BSP-RLD combine in Uttar Pradesh will give the country a new PM. "Last time he came as a 'chaiwala' (tea seller) and you tasted his tea. This time he has come as a chowkidar (watchman)," he mocked Modi. "This alliance will give a new prime minister to the country and we will make a new Bharat," the SP chief said. He added that the opposition alliance is aimed at ensuring social justice and taking forward the ideals of B R Ambedkar, Ram Manohar Lohia, Kanshi Ram and Mulayam Singh Yadav.
Meanwhile, CNN-News18's Executive Editor Bhupendra Chaubey visited Jayapur in Varanasi — the village Modi adopted. It is apparently called 'Modiji Ka Atal Nagar'. Here's our ground report.
Amit Shah at Varanasi Ghat | Bharatiya Janata Party national president Amit Shah has already arrived at Dashashwamedh Ghat. PM Modi is about to arrive at the ghat. Shah along with a group of BJP leaders and seers are set for the Ganga aarti.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds roadshow in Varanasi. Visuals from the stretch between Assi and Shivala.
Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati on Thursday accused the Election Commission of ignoring the alleged model code violations by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "PM Modi is moving about freely despite facing numerous serious allegations of the model code of conduct violation, thanks to the ECI. That's why he has started crossing the limit as far as respect for women is concerned. Hasn't the BJP/RSS imposed a lajawab neta upon the country?" Mayawati asked.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cavalcade has reached Varanasi's Shivala, 1.5 km from Dashashwamedh Ghat. He is expected to stay at Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW) guest house. He will take part in Ganga aarti and will then meet prominent citizens of the city at 9pm.
'VIP' Seat of Varanasi | "I will work to the best of my abilities under the guidance of Akhilesh Yadav and try to wrest the seat from the BJP. The youth is on our side and nothing is impossible if you make the effort," Shalini Yadav told reporters. The Varanasi seat had been won by Murli Manohar Joshi in 2009 and became a VIP seat in 2014 when Narendra Modi defeated his nearest rival Arvind Kejriwal of the Aam Aadmi Party by a huge margin of over 3.75 lakh votes.
Who is SP's Shalini Yadav | The Samajwadi Party has fielded Shalini Yadav as the joint candidate of the SP-BSP alliance in Varanasi to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha elections. A light-weight candidate, Shalini Yadav has unsuccessfully contested he Mayoral polls in Varanasi on a Congress ticket in 2017. Shalini Yadav is the daughter of former Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Shyamlal Yadav. News agency IANS quoted Samajwadi Party sources as saying that none of the senior party leaders in the region were willing to contest against the Prime Minister and the party then decided to field Shalini Yadav who joined the party on Monday evening.
Tej Bahadur Yadav, the BSF constable who was dismissed from the service in the year 2017 after he released a video on poor quality of food served to soldiers, is contesting as an Independent candidate from the Varanasi.
Other Contenders from Varanasi | The Congress has fielded Ajay Rai from Varanasi, the temple town. The Samajwadi Party has declared Shalini Yadav as its candidate from Varanasi. In 2014 Lok Sabha election, Congress’ Ajay Rai had finished third in the fight after PM Modi and Aam Aadmi Party’s National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Another Varanasi Candidate Files Nomination | On Thursday, sacked Border Security Force constable Tej Bahadur Yadav filed his nomination from Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi parliamentary constituency. Yadav is contesting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Before filing his nomination, Yadav’s supporters took out a rally asking for donations. Yadav, a resident of Haryana, has claimed on several occasions that he was approached by different parties to join them. However, he is contesting independently in the ongoing Lok Sabha election. After announcing his fight against PM Narendra Modi, the former serviceman said that he will raise the issue of corruption in the security forces.
Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar, Shiromani Akali Dal’s Parkash Singh Badal, Lok Janshakti Party chief and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray are expected to accompany the Prime Minister when he files nomination tomorrow. The leaders from AIADMK, Apna Dal and North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) will also be in attendance.
Can SP-BSP Cut Into BJP's Votes? | Meanwhile, CNN-News18's Zakka Jacob feels that SP-BSP will cut into BJP's seats in UP to some extent. "My hunch is Gathbandhan will do better in West UP than in East," he adds.
No Strong Contender Against Modi in Varanasi? | "The opposition will get 'zero battey sannata'," PM Modi said in Banda, playing on the name of a Hindi movie, 'Nil Battey Sannata', which means zero divided by zero - a slang for nothing. There's no big face against Modi in Varanasi. Among major political outfits, only Samajwadi Party and Congress have declared a candidate from the Lok Sabha Seat. Rest are independents, who are disgruntled with Modi or BJP's "divisive policies".
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds roadshow in Varanasi. He will file his nomination tomorrow for Lok Sabha Elections 2019.
Despite the rampant malnourishment among children, and Swach Bharat and 'Beti Bachao Beti Padao' being a very distant dream, the women in the village say they will still support Modi.
Entering the city of salvation, Modi had vowed to clean river Ganga. He further promised welfare of handloom weavers through technology upgrade, development of Kashi as spiritual capital of India, boost to tourism and other development projects. This was followed up with more project announcements after his victory.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is about to reach Assi chauraha, the ghat is three kilometres from here. According to a belief, goddess Durga after killing demon Shumbha-Nishumbha had thrown her sword. The place, where sword had fallen resulted in creation of a stream known as Asi river. The confluence of river Ganga and Asi known as Asi or Assi ghat.
According to reports, nearly six lakh people have thronged Varanasi for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally.
Modi's 3rd Roadshow in Varanasi Since 2014 | This is PM Modi's third roadshow in the city since 2014. The party on Wednesday said the prime minister will participate in the Ganga arti at Dashashwamedh Ghat after the roadshow. At 8 pm, he will have a conversation with eminent personalities of Varanasi at Hotel De Paris. On Friday, the PM will address booth heads and party workers at 9.30 am and go on to worship the city god Kal Bhairav at 11 am. "At 11.30 am, PM will file his nomination for Varanasi Lok Sabha seat," said the BJP.
When 'Chaiwallah' Modi Was Going to File Nominations in 2014 | Chaiwalahs or tea sellers of Benares seem to have joined an unofficial race to join the 'Kashi Naresh' for accompanying BJP's Prime Ministerial candidate Narendra Modi for his nomination. Speculation is rife a paanwala and 'Kashi Naresh' (Benares king) Anant Narayan Singh may propose Modi's name for nomination after Modi took along a tea seller and a royal family member as proposers for his nomination to Vadodara Lok Sabha contest in Gujarat. Among others, there is also buzz of a boatman or a Muslim weaver accompanying Modi for his nomination. While BJP leaders say nothing has been finalised officially for nomination, tea sellers are already engaging in heated discussions about whether one of them should join Modi for his nomination. "It's like a race even before bugle has been sounded," a local BJP leader said, while adding that Modi was likely to file his nomination here towards the end only, depending on his campaign schedule for the entire country.
Revisiting Modi's Varanasi Past | Former IPS officer Kiran Bedi, who has been openly backing Modi, tweeted, "NaMo from Benaras. UP's destiny changes. If UP changes India changes! This portends very well for India's future! Happy Holi!" She added, "#MyVoteForModi UP destined to give India its strongest PM. Changing every Indian's destiny! Good governance returns through sound leadership."
When BJP Announced Modi's Candidature in 2014 | As soon as the Bharatiya Janata Party announced its prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi's candidature from Varanasi, Modi said it's an honour to contest from here. Modi tweeted, "I am grateful to the party for giving me opportunity to contest the election from the holy city of Varanasi! An honour to contest from Varanasi. With blessings of Ganga Mata and Kashi Vishwanath, let us work towards success of Mission272+ and create a strong, vibrant and prosperous India." The BJP made the announcement in its fourth list of candidates. Varanasi is represented by senior party leader and former party president Murli Manohar Joshi who has been given a Lok Sabha ticket from Kanpur. Although Joshi had expressed his reluctance in giving up his seat, the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) overruled all the objections.
Narendra Modi greets his supporters during a roadshow in Varanasi. (Image: Reuters)
Congress’ eastern UP incharge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will not lock horns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi as the party announced that it would repeat Ajay Rai from the seat. Rumour mills were abuzz with the news of the Congress fielding Gandhi after she hinted that she was ready to take on PM Modi if party chief Rahul Gandhi decided.
Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party released its manifesto for the 2019 election, with the focus on full statehood for Delhi. Party chief Arvind Kejriwal also launched a scathing attack on the Congress, saying the AAP made several efforts for an alliance but was snubbed by the grand old party. “We had never dreamt of a ‘gathbandhan’ with Congress but today, keeping in mind the Modi-Shah challenge, we decided to have a ‘gathbandhan’ on 33 seats. We made all efforts in the past two months but had a feeling that they did not want an alliance. They put conditions but went back on them repeatedly,” he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is set for his mega roadshow in Varanasi, attacked the Opposition at a Darbhanga rally, saying those who had questioned the air strikes in Pakistan’s Balakot were now doubting the credibility of EVMs as they were sure of losing elections. Modi will also take part in the ‘Ganga aarti’ in Varanasi today, before he files his nomination on Friday. PM Modi’s event will be a show of strength as all the prominent leaders in the National Democratic Alliance will accompany him.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will kick-off their election campaign in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh respectively. While Priyanka Gandhi will hold a roadshow in Jhansi, Rahul Gandhi will campaigning in Rajasthan’s Jalore, Ajmer and Kota districts. In UP, Priyanka Gandhi will also rally in Gursarai and Jalaun.