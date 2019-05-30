Narendra Modi Swearing-In LIVE: PM Takes Oath of Office and Oath of Secrecy; Amit Shah Also Joins Union Cabinet

Event Highlights
In an anti-climax of sorts, however, Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) has decided to not join the cabinet, upset with just one of its leaders, RCP Singh, being given a berth. The JD(U) had won 16 of the 17 seats it contested in Bihar in alliance with the BJP.
PM Narendra Modi has arrived at the Rashtrapati Bhawan to take the oath of office and secrecy under the President of India. Earlier in the morning, the prime minister held a final round of consultations with BJP president Amit Shah to give shape to his council of ministers before sending the list to the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar today announced that his party JDU will not be a part of the Modi government. "They wanted only 1 person from JDU in the cabinet, so it would have been just symbolic participation. We informed them that it is ok we don't need it. It is not a big issue, we are fully in NDA and not upset at all. We are working together, no confusion," he told reporters.
Former home minister Rajnath Singh arrives at the Rashtrapati Bhawan for the oath-taking ceremony. A politician for over four decades, he was made the district president of the Jana Sangh in 1975 and became an MLA in 1977. In 1994, he became a Rajya Sabha MP. Singh was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh between 2000 and 2002 after which he served as minister of agriculture in Vajpayee’s cabinet between 2003 and 2004. He was also the president of the BJP before Amit Shah from 2013 and 2014.
JD(U) Not Part of Modi Cabinet | Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has announced that the JD(U) will not be a part of PM Narendra Modi's govt. The JDU supremo says that his party will remain to be a part of the National Democratic Alliance and will be working together with the BJP. Nitish Kumar's party was allotted one ministerial berth in the cabinet which, it is speculated, upset the Bihar chief minister.
Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi and his new council of ministers will take the oaths of office and secrecy at the forecourt in Rashtrapati Bhawan. President of India, Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oaths of office and secrecy. Read the full text of the two Oaths Narendra Modi and the Council of Ministers will take this evening.
Guests start to fill the Rashtrapati Bhawan Forecourt for today's swearing-in ceremony. The Forecourt is used for the ceremonial reception of visiting Heads of State & Heads of Government as also for the Change of Guard ceremony. It was also used in May 2014 to host the swearing-in ceremony of PM Narendra Modi and his Council of Ministers. Attended by thousands of guests, including Heads of State of various countries, the Rashtrapati Bhavan Forecourt provided for a stunning location against the setting sun for the occasion.
Guests start arriving at the Rashtrapati Bhawan for PM Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony. The swearing-in ceremony of PM Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan is expected to be a grand affair with about 8,000 guests, including leaders from the BIMSTEC countries, opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, chief ministers, corporate honchos and film stars.
Narendra Singh Tomar, who held portfolios of rural development, parliamentary affairs, Panchayati Raj and mines, is likely to be re-inducted into the new Narendra Modi cabinet. Tomar, who began his political career in 1980, was appointed the president of the BJP Youth Forum in Gwalior. He was elected as Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of Madhya Pradesh twice between 1998 and 2008 and he won the assembly elections from Morena constituency. Tomar became a Union minister in 2003 and held a portfolio of rural development. In 2006, he was appointed as the party president of Madhya Pradesh.
Union Minister and two-time MP from Bikaner Arjun Ram Meghwal is likely to get a second portfolio in Modi Cabinet 2.0 after scoring a hat-trick in the reserved constituency seat, defeating his cousin and Congress candidate Madan Gopal Meghwal by 2,64,081 votes.
Former home minister Rajnath Singh congratulates YS Jaganmohan Reddy for taking the oath to the office of Andhra Pradesh CM.
Congratulations to Shri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. I extend my good wishes to him and hope that he will work towards realising the dreams of the people of his state.@ysjagan— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 30, 2019
One distinct pattern, as one goes through the list of the BJP MPs who have been included in the ministerial ranks, points at a reward for those who turned out to be giant slayers in the Lok Sabha elections. Former cabinet minister Smriti Irani, who defeated Congress president Rahul Gandhi on the Gandhi home-turf of Amethi in her second attempt, of course, tops the list. Debashree Chowdhury also pulled off a stunning victory against all odds, winning West Bengal's Raiganj seat.
Jitu Vaghani, president of BJP's Gujarat unit took to Twitter to congratulate Narendra Modi and Amit Shah for forming a new cabinet. Vaghani also congratulated Shah for joining the new cabinet and leading the new set of ministers.
प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodiजी के नेतृत्व में केन्द्रीय मंत्री मंडल में मजबूत साथी के रूप में सामेल होने पर हमारे पर्थदर्शक एवं मार्गदर्शक श्रध्देय श्री @AmitShahजी से शुभेच्छा मुलाकात की और शुभकामनाएं दी। pic.twitter.com/ckzJKEeBA9— Jitu Vaghani (@jitu_vaghani) May 30, 2019
Visuals of Prime Minister of Nepal, KP Sharma Oli arriving in Delhi to attend the swearing-in ceremony of PM Narendra Modi.
Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli arrives in Delhi. He will attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's oath ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan, later today. pic.twitter.com/A6SIal4Bmi— ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019
Lead Party in Ideological Battle: Maha Cong to Rahul | Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee has passed a resolution asking president Rahul Gandhi to lead the party and withdraw his resignation. The state unit insists that Rahul "lead the party in its ideological battle" and "champion the cause of India's youth". The resolution also acknowledges that Rahul campaigned tirelessly for the party.
Kumaraswamy Calls on Rahul Gandhi | Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, who arrived in Delhi today to attend the swearing-in ceremony of PM Narendra Modi, told reporters that he has met Congress president Rahul Gandhi to "discuss the future of the state". "I told him not to resign," he said, adding to the recent controversy on Rahul's willingness to resign from the grand old party's top post. Many Congress state units like Rajasthan, Goa and Karnataka have also passed resolutions asking Rahul to do the same.
Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP V Muraleedharan has received a call to be part of Narendra Modi's new cabinet. Odisha MP-elect from Balasore, Pratap Sarang has also been invited to join the cabinet. In the 2014 polls, Sarangi had contested on a BJP ticket from Balasore Lok Sabha seat but had lost to BJD MP, industrialist-cum-politician Rabindra Kumar Jena by 1.42 lakh votes.
Visuals of President of Kyrgyzstan, Sooronbay Jeenbekov arriving in Delhi to attend the swearing-in ceremony of PM Narendra Modi.
President of Kyrgyzstan, Sooronbay Jeenbekov arrives in Delhi. He will attend PM Narendra Modi's oath ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan later today. pic.twitter.com/W9TELh12Ma— ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019
PM Narendra Modi's cabinet has a new addition with BJP MP-elect from Jaipur Rural, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore received the all-important call. In the previous cabinet, Rathore held the portfolio of Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Rathore was re-elected from the Jaipur rural constituency. He won by a margin of 3.93 lakh votes over the second place and fellow Olympian Krishna Poonia.
Dr Harsh Vardhan, BJP MP-elect from Chandni Chowk in Delhi is the latest addition to the cabinet of PM Narendra Modi for the 17th Lok Sabha. He was the minister at Ministry of Science & Technology (India), Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Ministry of Earth Sciences in the BJP-led NDA government during Modi's first term as PM. He represented Chandni Chowk as MP in the 16th Lok Sabha also.
Narendra Modi
Amit Shah was part of a meeting Modi held at his residence at 4:30 pm with the MPs selected for ministerial berths. There have been indications that senior leader Sushma Swaraj and Rajnath Singh may also join Modi's new cabinet.
Modi will be sworn in as prime minister for a second consecutive term at a glittering ceremony at 7 PM at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Sources said Dharmendra Pradhan, Smriti Irani, Sadananda Gowda, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Giriraj Singh, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Thawarchand Gehlot, Dilip Ghosh, Jitendra Singh, Mansukh Mandaviya and Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank are also likely to be part of the Union council of ministers.
The other names which are likely to get ministerial berths include Arjun Ram Meghawal, Krishanpal Gujjar, Niranjan Jyoti, Ramdas Athwale, Purushottam Rupala and Rita Bahuguna Joshi. Earlier in the morning, the prime minister held a final round of consultations with Shah to give shape to his council of ministers before sending the list to the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
As the party geared up for the celebrations, Shah's Akbar Road residence was decked up. Modi and Shah have held several rounds of discussions in the last two days ahead of government formation.
Among some of the new faces that are likely to be inducted include Prahlad Patel from Madhya Pradesh, Kailash Chowdhry from Rajasthan, Krishna Reddy from Telangana and Suresh Angedi from Karnataka and Raosaheb Danve from Maharashtra.
Three newly elected MPs from Karnataka will be taking oath as members of Union Council of ministers.
Besides Gowda, Pralhad Joshi, a four-time MP from Dharwad and Suresh Angadi, four-time MP from Belgaum, are also expected to take oath.
Among allies, Ram Vilas Paswan of the LJP, Arvind Sawant of Shiv Sena, Harsimrat Kaur Badal of Akali Dal and Ramdas Athawale of RPI(A) are likely to take oath, official sources said.
The sources said the Modi government is likely to showcase the party's newfound strength in different regions.
BJP allies like Shiv Sena, JD(U), AIADMK, LJP, Akali Dal and Apna Dal are set to be represented in the government.
The Shiv Sena has confirmed its leader Arvind Sawant, who defeated Congress heavyweight Milind Deora from Mumbai, will be its nominee in the council of ministers.
The Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel is likely to be in the council of ministers.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's decision to opt out on health grounds has fuelled speculation about who will get his coveted portfolio. Railway Minister Goyal, who filled in for Jaitley and presented the populist pre-election budget, is being seen as a key contender. There is also speculation that BJP president Amit Shah may join the government.
The BJP has refrained from making any official comment about the likely members of the government, with its leaders asserting that it is the prime minister's prerogative.
The swearing-in ceremony in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan is expected to be grand affair with more than 6,000 guests, including leaders from the BIMSTEC countries, opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, chief ministers, corporate honchos and film stars set to be in attendance as President Ram Nath Kovind administers the oath of office and secrecy to 68-year-old Modi and his ministerial colleagues.
-
28 May, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-up Matches WI vs NZ 421/1049.2 overs 330/1047.2 oversWest Indies beat New Zealand by 91 runs
-
28 May, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-up Matches IND vs BAN 359/750.0 overs 264/1049.3 oversIndia beat Bangladesh by 95 runs
-
27 May, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-up Matches AFG vs ENG 160/1038.4 overs 161/117.3 oversEngland beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets
-
27 May, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-up Matches SL vs AUS 239/850.0 overs 241/544.5 oversAustralia beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
-
25 May, 2019 | Germany and Italy in Netherlands GER vs ITA 130/620.0 overs /oversItaly beat Germany by 6 wickets