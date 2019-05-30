CO-PRESENTED BY
Narendra Modi Swearing-In LIVE: PM Takes Oath of Office and Oath of Secrecy; Amit Shah Also Joins Union Cabinet

News18.com | May 30, 2019, 7:06 PM IST
Event Highlights

Narendra Modi Swearing-In LIVE: President Ram Nath Kovind has administered the oath of office and secrecy to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in front of 8,000 guests at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. BJP president Amit Shah and senior leaders Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Prakash Javadekar and Ravi Shankar Prasad are set to be sworn in as cabinet ministers along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 7pm this evening. The news of Shah joining the Cabinet came from Gujarat BJP chief Jitu Vaghani, who tweeted a congratulatory message.

In an anti-climax of sorts, however, Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) has decided to not join the cabinet, upset with just one of its leaders, RCP Singh, being given a berth. The JD(U) had won 16 of the 17 seats it contested in Bihar in alliance with the BJP.
May 30, 2019 7:03 pm (IST)

President Ram Nath Kovind has arrived at the Rashtrapati Bhawan Forecourt to administer the oath to PM Narendra Modi and his new cabinet. Upon the President's arrival, the national anthem 'Jan Gan Man' is being played. 

May 30, 2019 6:59 pm (IST)

PM Narendra Modi has arrived at the Rashtrapati Bhawan to take the oath of office and secrecy under the President of India. Earlier in the morning, the prime minister held a final round of consultations with BJP president Amit Shah to give shape to his council of ministers before sending the list to the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

May 30, 2019 6:57 pm (IST)

Former home ministry Rajnath Singh and BJP MP-elect from Gandhinagar Amit Shah at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

May 30, 2019 6:51 pm (IST)

Bollywood director and producer Karan Johar is also one of the invitees to the oath-taking ceremony of PM Narendra Modi.

May 30, 2019 6:48 pm (IST)

Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering seen seated with his wife for the swearing-in ceremony of PM Modi.

May 30, 2019 6:44 pm (IST)

From the Congress camp, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party president Rahul Gandhi, former PM Manmohan Singh, senior party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad have arrived at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. They are seen seated in the front row of the guest seating area.

May 30, 2019 6:39 pm (IST)

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar today announced that his party JDU will not be a part of the Modi government. "They wanted only 1 person from JDU in the cabinet, so it would have been just symbolic participation. We informed them that it is ok we don't need it. It is not a big issue, we are fully in NDA and not upset at all. We are working together, no confusion," he told reporters.

May 30, 2019 6:32 pm (IST)

PM Narendra Modi's new cabinet takes shape as elected MP's from the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha sit in front at the Rashtrapati Bhawan Forecourt for the oath-taking.

May 30, 2019 6:29 pm (IST)

Former home minister Rajnath Singh arrives at the Rashtrapati Bhawan for the oath-taking ceremony. A politician for over four decades, he was made the district president of the Jana Sangh in 1975 and became an MLA in 1977. In 1994, he became a Rajya Sabha MP. Singh was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh between 2000 and 2002 after which he served as minister of agriculture in Vajpayee’s cabinet between 2003 and 2004. He was also the president of the BJP before Amit Shah from 2013 and 2014.

May 30, 2019 6:21 pm (IST)

Nitin Gadkari, Ram Vilas Paswan and Ravi Shankar Prasad seen seated at the cabinet minister's section for the oath-taking. 

May 30, 2019 6:13 pm (IST)

JD(U) Not Part of Modi Cabinet | Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has announced that the JD(U) will not be a part of PM Narendra Modi's govt. The JDU supremo says that his party will remain to be a part of the National Democratic Alliance and will be working together with the BJP. Nitish Kumar's party was allotted one ministerial berth in the cabinet which, it is speculated, upset the Bihar chief minister. 

May 30, 2019 6:06 pm (IST)

Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi and his new council of ministers will take the oaths of office and secrecy at the forecourt in Rashtrapati Bhawan. President of India, Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oaths of office and secrecy. Read the full text of the two Oaths Narendra Modi and the Council of Ministers will take this evening.

May 30, 2019 5:57 pm (IST)

Guests start to fill the Rashtrapati Bhawan Forecourt for today's swearing-in ceremony. The Forecourt is used for the ceremonial reception of visiting Heads of State & Heads of Government as also for the Change of Guard ceremony. It was also used in May 2014 to host the swearing-in ceremony of PM Narendra Modi and his Council of Ministers. Attended by thousands of guests, including Heads of State of various countries, the Rashtrapati Bhavan Forecourt provided for a stunning location against the setting sun for the occasion.

May 30, 2019 5:53 pm (IST)

Actor Jitendra arrives at the Rashtrapati Bhawan to attend PM Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony. 

May 30, 2019 5:46 pm (IST)

Guests start arriving at the Rashtrapati Bhawan for PM Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony. The swearing-in ceremony of PM Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan is expected to be a grand affair with about 8,000 guests, including leaders from the BIMSTEC countries, opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, chief ministers, corporate honchos and film stars. 

May 30, 2019 5:44 pm (IST)

Narendra Singh Tomar, who held portfolios of rural development, parliamentary affairs, Panchayati Raj and mines, is likely to be re-inducted into the new Narendra Modi cabinet. Tomar, who began his political career in 1980, was appointed the president of the BJP Youth Forum in Gwalior. He was elected as Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of Madhya Pradesh twice between 1998 and 2008 and he won the assembly elections from Morena constituency. Tomar became a Union minister in 2003 and held a portfolio of rural development. In 2006, he was appointed as the party president of Madhya Pradesh.

May 30, 2019 5:35 pm (IST)

Union Minister and two-time MP from Bikaner Arjun Ram Meghwal is likely to get a second portfolio in Modi Cabinet 2.0 after scoring a hat-trick in the reserved constituency seat, defeating his cousin and Congress candidate Madan Gopal Meghwal by 2,64,081 votes.

May 30, 2019 5:20 pm (IST)

Former home minister Rajnath Singh congratulates YS Jaganmohan Reddy for taking the oath to the office of Andhra Pradesh CM.

May 30, 2019 5:14 pm (IST)

Former foreign secretary S Jaishankar has received a call to join the new cabinet of Narendra Modi. Jaishankar is also the former Ambassador of India to the US and China. 

May 30, 2019 4:58 pm (IST)

One distinct pattern, as one goes through the list of the BJP MPs who have been included in the ministerial ranks, points at a reward for those who turned out to be giant slayers in the Lok Sabha elections. Former cabinet minister Smriti Irani, who defeated Congress president Rahul Gandhi on the Gandhi home-turf of Amethi in her second attempt, of course, tops the list. Debashree Chowdhury also pulled off a stunning victory against all odds, winning West Bengal's Raiganj seat. 

May 30, 2019 4:43 pm (IST)

Jitu Vaghani, president of BJP's Gujarat unit took to Twitter to congratulate Narendra Modi and Amit Shah for forming a new cabinet. Vaghani also congratulated Shah for joining the new cabinet and leading the new set of ministers.

May 30, 2019 4:40 pm (IST)

BJP president Amit Shah is likely to join the new cabinet of PM Narendra Modi. Shah's name is an addition to the likes of Smriti Irani, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Prakash Javadekar, Babul Supriyo and several other names who received a call-up for Modi’s second cabinet.

May 30, 2019 4:34 pm (IST)

Three-time Lok Sabha member Anurag Thakur, who contested the Lok Sabha polls from his traditional Hamirpur seat and won, is the latest addition to the new cabinet of the Narendra Modi. Thakur is one of the youngest MP's to join the cabinet. 

May 30, 2019 4:28 pm (IST)

Visuals of Prime Minister of Nepal, KP Sharma Oli arriving in Delhi to attend the swearing-in ceremony of PM Narendra Modi.

May 30, 2019 4:21 pm (IST)

Lead Party in Ideological Battle: Maha Cong to Rahul | Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee has passed a resolution asking president Rahul Gandhi to lead the party and withdraw his resignation. The state unit insists that Rahul "lead the party in its ideological battle" and "champion the cause of India's youth". The resolution also acknowledges that Rahul campaigned tirelessly for the party.

May 30, 2019 4:14 pm (IST)

Kumaraswamy Calls on Rahul Gandhi | Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, who arrived in Delhi today to attend the swearing-in ceremony of PM Narendra Modi, told reporters that he has met Congress president Rahul Gandhi to "discuss the future of the state". "I told him not to resign," he said, adding to the recent controversy on Rahul's willingness to resign from the grand old party's top post. Many Congress state units like Rajasthan, Goa and Karnataka have also passed resolutions asking Rahul to do the same. 

May 30, 2019 4:06 pm (IST)

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP V Muraleedharan has received a call to be part of Narendra Modi's new cabinet. Odisha MP-elect from Balasore, Pratap Sarang has also been invited to join the cabinet. In the 2014 polls, Sarangi had contested on a BJP ticket from Balasore Lok Sabha seat but had lost to BJD MP, industrialist-cum-politician Rabindra Kumar Jena by 1.42 lakh votes.

May 30, 2019 3:51 pm (IST)

Visuals of President of Kyrgyzstan, Sooronbay Jeenbekov arriving in Delhi to attend the swearing-in ceremony of PM Narendra Modi.

May 30, 2019 3:48 pm (IST)

PM Narendra Modi's cabinet has a new addition with BJP MP-elect from Jaipur Rural, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore received the all-important call. In the previous cabinet, Rathore held the portfolio of Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Rathore was re-elected from the Jaipur rural constituency. He won by a margin of 3.93 lakh votes over the second place and fellow Olympian Krishna Poonia.

May 30, 2019 3:37 pm (IST)

Dr Harsh Vardhan, BJP MP-elect from Chandni Chowk in Delhi is the latest addition to the cabinet of PM Narendra Modi for the 17th Lok Sabha. He was the minister at Ministry of Science & Technology (India), Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Ministry of Earth Sciences in the BJP-led NDA government during Modi's first term as PM. He represented Chandni Chowk as MP in the 16th Lok Sabha also.

Amit Shah was part of a meeting Modi held at his residence at 4:30 pm with the MPs selected for ministerial berths. There have been indications that senior leader Sushma Swaraj and Rajnath Singh may also join Modi's new cabinet.

Modi will be sworn in as prime minister for a second consecutive term at a glittering ceremony at 7 PM at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Sources said Dharmendra Pradhan, Smriti Irani, Sadananda Gowda, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Giriraj Singh, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Thawarchand Gehlot, Dilip Ghosh, Jitendra Singh, Mansukh Mandaviya and Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank are also likely to be part of the Union council of ministers.

The other names which are likely to get ministerial berths include Arjun Ram Meghawal, Krishanpal Gujjar, Niranjan Jyoti, Ramdas Athwale, Purushottam Rupala and Rita Bahuguna Joshi. Earlier in the morning, the prime minister held a final round of consultations with Shah to give shape to his council of ministers before sending the list to the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

As the party geared up for the celebrations, Shah's Akbar Road residence was decked up. Modi and Shah have held several rounds of discussions in the last two days ahead of government formation.

Among some of the new faces that are likely to be inducted include Prahlad Patel from Madhya Pradesh, Kailash Chowdhry from Rajasthan, Krishna Reddy from Telangana and Suresh Angedi from Karnataka and Raosaheb Danve from Maharashtra.

Three newly elected MPs from Karnataka will be taking oath as members of Union Council of ministers.

Besides Gowda, Pralhad Joshi, a four-time MP from Dharwad and Suresh Angadi, four-time MP from Belgaum, are also expected to take oath.

Among allies, Ram Vilas Paswan of the LJP, Arvind Sawant of Shiv Sena, Harsimrat Kaur Badal of Akali Dal and Ramdas Athawale of RPI(A) are likely to take oath, official sources said.

The sources said the Modi government is likely to showcase the party's newfound strength in different regions.

BJP allies like Shiv Sena, JD(U), AIADMK, LJP, Akali Dal and Apna Dal are set to be represented in the government.

The Shiv Sena has confirmed its leader Arvind Sawant, who defeated Congress heavyweight Milind Deora from Mumbai, will be its nominee in the council of ministers.

The Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel is likely to be in the council of ministers.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's decision to opt out on health grounds has fuelled speculation about who will get his coveted portfolio. Railway Minister Goyal, who filled in for Jaitley and presented the populist pre-election budget, is being seen as a key contender. There is also speculation that BJP president Amit Shah may join the government.

The BJP has refrained from making any official comment about the likely members of the government, with its leaders asserting that it is the prime minister's prerogative.

The swearing-in ceremony in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan is expected to be grand affair with more than 6,000 guests, including leaders from the BIMSTEC countries, opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, chief ministers, corporate honchos and film stars set to be in attendance as President Ram Nath Kovind administers the oath of office and secrecy to 68-year-old Modi and his ministerial colleagues.
