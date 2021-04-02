'They Should Control Their Lies': PM Modi Hits Out At DMK, Congress in Tamil Nadu's Madurai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the DMK-Congress alliance in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai saying the parties only cared about the “first family" of the DMK and did not understand the ethos of the place.

He said during his speech, “DMK and Congress will neither guarantee safety nor dignity. DMK tried to make peace-loving Madurai, into mafia because of complications in DMK’s first family. They’ve not understood the ethos of Madurai, no wonder, leaders keep insulting women again and again."

The prime minister also attacked the parties over the ban on the bull-taming sport Jallikattu. He said, “In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Congress manifesto, there was a call for ban on Jallikattu. Congress and DMK should be ashamed of themselves. People sought a solution & wanted Jallikatu to continue. Our govt then cleared ordinance by AIADMK, which allowed it to take place."

Modi said that while the two parties pretended to be the protectors of Tamil culture, the reality was different. “DMK and Congress have no real agenda to talk about but they should control their lies because people are not foolish

Congress-DMK keep showing themselves as the only protectors of Tamil Culture, but the facts suggest something else," Modi said.

The prime minister also promised a Madurai-Kollam economic corridor. He said, “From the Red Fort last year, I had said that the Centre is going to spend Rs 100 lakh crore for creation of next-gen infrastructure which will cater to the needs of not just the present, but also the future generations. In this year’s union budget, a series of economic corridors have been announced, and one of them is the Madurai-Kollam corridor. Funds allocated for railway infra projects in Tamil Nadu have increased by a record 238% compared to 2009."

Tamil Nadu goes to polls on Aril 6. The prime minister will also campaign in Kerala on Friday which will also go to polls on the same day.