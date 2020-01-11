Narendra Modi in Bengal LIVE: PM Leaves for Kolkata, Meeting With Mamata on Cards; TMC, Left Line up Anti-CAA Rallies

Kolkata: The ruling Trinamool Congress students wing as well Left Front activists have begun their protest separately against the amended Citizenship Act in various parts of West Bengal ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to the state starting on Saturday. Trinamool Congress students' wing, TMCP, began their 'dharna' against CAA, NRC and National Population Register (NPR) on Friday at Rani Rashmoni Road in Kolkata. TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to spend an hour with the TMCP agitators during the day. She is scheduled to meet the PM in the evening. The Left Front activists staged protests on Saturday against the new citizenship law in various parts of North 24 Parganas district.

• The PM's visit comes at a time when West Bengal has been witnessing widespread protests against the contentious Citizenship Act. Left Front activists, carrying placards with 'Go Back Modi' written on it, took out rallies at Dum Dum area – which is just 1.5 kilometres from the airport, where the PM will land upon his arrival in the city. "We will continue our protest unless and until the Act is withdrawn. We don't want Narendra Modi to come to Kolkata as it will vitiate the atmosphere of our state," a protester said.

• Several organisations, both political and civil, have planned protest rallies across the city against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). During his visit, Modi will attend sesquicentenary celebrations of Kolkata Port Trust and hold a meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

• Apart from attending scheduled programmes, the prime minister will hold a one-on-one meeting with Banerjee at the Raj Bhavan on Saturday evening. The meeting assumes significance as the new citizenship law has emerged as the latest flashpoint in the state, with Banerjee's Trinamool Congress opposing the contentious legislation tooth and nail, and the BJP pressing for its implementation.

• The prime minister will dedicate to the nation four refurbished heritage buildings in Kolkata -- the Old Currency Building, the Belvedere House, the Metcalfe House and the Victoria Memorial Hall. The Culture Ministry has renovated these iconic galleries and refurbished them with new exhibitions, while curating the old galleries.

• Modi will also participate in the sesquicentenary celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust on Saturday and Sunday. The prime minister and the chief minister will share dais at the programme at Netaji Indoor Stadium. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will also be present. The prime minister is likely stay at Belur Math, the headquarters of Ramakrishna Mission, on Saturday night.

• Several organisations, including those linked to the Left parties, have declared they would stage protests against Modi and show him black flags.

• Modi will be on a two-day visit to the city from January 11 and will arrive in the city in the evening. As per protocol, he will be staying at Raj Bhawan.

• The Congress top brass in New Delhi is also expected to discuss the CAA, NCR and violence at university campuses, including at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), at a meeting at the party's Akbar Road headquarters where Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will be present.

• The Mumbai Congress, on its part, will start a public outreach movement to inform people about the flaws in the CAA, NRC and National Population Register (NPR). The CWC, the party's highest decision-making body, will come out with a resolution highlighting its future strategies on these issues, said sources.

• In a gazette notification, the Union Home Ministry said the Act under which non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be given Indian citizenship will come into force from January 10. "In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of the section 1 of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (47 of 2019), the Central government hereby appoints the 10th day of January, 2020, as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force," the notification said.

• Meanwhile, due to security concerns, the authorities on Friday advanced the arrival of PM Modi to the Kolkata airport by an hour in order to enable him to take a helicopter ride to the city proper. He was earlier scheduled to arrive at 5 pm and go straight to the Old Currency Building in central Kolkata for an official programme. He will now arrive by an Indian Air Force flight at 4 pm and then be flown in a helicopter to the city's Race Course. Here's PM's Kolkata schedule:

• Some Muslim organisations in Kolkata have also called for a rally at Rani Rashmoni Road at a stone's throw from Raj Bhawan against the CAA and NRC at around 1 pm.

• Although the CPI(M) and Congress, didn't disclose the timings of their protests but have announced that protest would take place across the city and black flags would be shown to the prime minister.

• The Trinamool Congress has also decided to make human chains at various parts of the South Kolkata against CAA and NRC.

• Modi will arrive here on Saturday for a two-day visit to West Bengal amid ongoing protests over the new citizenship law, with the state administration claiming a "foolproof" security cover has been put in place to thwart attempts to create disturbance.'Tiranga Rally' against CAA taken out in Hyderabad

• On Friday, thousands of people marched with the national flag as part of ‘Tiranga Rally’, an anti-CAA protest led by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Shops and establishments near Charminar downed shutters in support of the rally organised by the United Muslim Action Committee, comprising various Muslim groups.

• The rally which would cover a distance of about three km from Mir Alam Eidgah to Shastripuram began around 1 p.m. "Nahi Chalega Nahi Chalega CAA Nahi Chalega. Hindustan Zindabad," protesters chanted slogans holding placards.

• The city police made elaborate arrangements and also regulated traffic in the old city.

• Owaisi claimed that the huge number of protestors, by attending the rally, had sent out a message to Modi that the people of Hyderabad have rejected CAA.

• He asked the gathering if they would show documents like Aadhar if government officials or police asked for it. “If anybody comes from government or police and asks for Aadhar card, will you show Aadhar card or not? You will not show? Will you show documents? Will you show Aadhar card. What will you show? You will say I belong to Bharat..,” he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.