Narendra Singh Tomar & Avinash Rai Khanna Named Central Observers in BJP MLAs' Meet in Mumbai

Incumbent Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis is likely to be elected as the leader of the BJP legislative party amid demand by its ally Shiv Sena for the top post on a rotational basis.

PTI

Updated:October 29, 2019, 9:23 PM IST
File photo of Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday named Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar and party's vice president Avinash Rai Khanna as central observers for its Maharashtra legislative party meeting to be held on Wednesday.

Incumbent Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is likely to be elected as the leader of the BJP legislative party amid demand by its ally Shiv Sena for the top post on a rotational basis. Fadnavis asserted on Tuesday that he will be the chief minister for another five years.

The BJP and Sena, with 105 and 56 seats, respectively, in the new Assembly, are locked in a bitter tussle over sharing of power. Ever since the results were announced on October 24, there have been statements from sections in the Congress-NCP, though not officially, hinting that a move by the Sena to look beyond the BJP for government formation may get positive feelers.

