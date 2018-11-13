GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Narendra Singh Tomar, Sadananda Gowda Get Charge of Ananth Kumar’s Portfolios

The move was necessitated following the demise of Ananth Kumar on Monday.

PTI

Updated:November 13, 2018, 11:51 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Narendra Singh Tomar, Sadananda Gowda Get Charge of Ananth Kumar’s Portfolios
Union minister Ananth Kumar passed away on Monday.
Loading...
New Delhi: Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar has been given the additional charge of the ministry of parliamentary affairs and D V Sadananda Gowda that of the ministry of chemicals and fertilisers, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique Tuesday.

The move was necessitated following the demise of Ananth Kumar on Monday. He was holding the charge of both the ministries of parliamentary affairs and chemicals and fertilisers.

President Ram Nath Kovind, as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has directed that Gowda be assigned the charge of the ministry of chemicals and fertilisers, in addition to his existing portfolio, the statement said.

Gowda is the Minister for Statistics and Programme Implementation.

Tomar has been assigned the charge of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, in addition to his existing portfolios, it said.

Tomar is Rural Development, Panchayati Raj and Mines minister.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...