Narendra Singh Tomar, Sadananda Gowda Get Charge of Ananth Kumar’s Portfolios
The move was necessitated following the demise of Ananth Kumar on Monday.
Union minister Ananth Kumar passed away on Monday.
New Delhi: Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar has been given the additional charge of the ministry of parliamentary affairs and D V Sadananda Gowda that of the ministry of chemicals and fertilisers, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique Tuesday.
The move was necessitated following the demise of Ananth Kumar on Monday. He was holding the charge of both the ministries of parliamentary affairs and chemicals and fertilisers.
President Ram Nath Kovind, as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has directed that Gowda be assigned the charge of the ministry of chemicals and fertilisers, in addition to his existing portfolio, the statement said.
Gowda is the Minister for Statistics and Programme Implementation.
Tomar has been assigned the charge of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, in addition to his existing portfolios, it said.
Tomar is Rural Development, Panchayati Raj and Mines minister.
