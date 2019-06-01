Narendra Singh Tomar Takes Charge as Agriculture Minister

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Narendra Singh Tomar Takes Charge as Agriculture Minister
Parshottam Rupala and Kailash Choudhary also took charge as Ministers of State in the agriculture ministry.
Narendra Singh Tomar taking oath at Rashtrapati Bhawan.
New Delhi: Narendra Singh Tomar Saturday took charge of the Agriculture Ministry, and said various measures are being taken to empower farmers.
"Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar today officially took charge of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers welfare," the ministry said in a statement.
Parshottam Rupala and Kailash Choudhary also took charge as Ministers of State in the agriculture ministry.
Addressing the media after taking charge, Tomar lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his dynamic leadership and his concern for farmers.
He said acting on poll promises the Modi government in its first Cabinet meeting approved extension of the PM-Kisan income support scheme to all farmers, removing the ceiling of two hectares, and also cleared a pension scheme for agriculturists.
A new initiative was also taken to control animal diseases to support livestock rearing farmers.
The minister said the path breaking pension scheme will provide financial support to farmers who toil day and night to keep the nation fed.
It is also for the first time since Independence that such a pension coverage has been envisioned for farmers.
It is estimated that five crore small and marginal farmers will benefit in the first three years itself.
On PM-Kisan scheme, he said that the revised scheme is expected to cover around two crore more farmers, increasing the coverage of PM-Kisan to around 14.5 crore beneficiaries.
Tomar urged the ministry officials to make a lasting contribution in their respective fields for the growth of agricultural production and welfare of farmers.
