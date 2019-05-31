Narendra Tomar Allocated Agriculture Ministry, Retains Portfolios of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Narendra Tomar Allocated Agriculture Ministry, Retains Portfolios of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj
Tomar, who began his political career in 1980, was appointed president of the BJP Youth Forum in Gwalior.
File photo of Narendra Tomar.
Loading...
Narendra Singh Tomar has been given the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Ministry. He will also be retaining the portfolios of rural development and Panchayati Raj in the new Narendra Modi cabinet.
Tomar, who began his political career in 1980, was appointed president of the BJP Youth Forum in Gwalior. He was elected as Member of legislative Assembly (MLA) of Madhya Pradesh twice between 1998 and 2008 and he won the assembly elections from Morena constituency. Tomar became a Union minister in 2003 and held portfolio of rural development. In 2006, he was appointed as the party president of Madhya Pradesh.
In 2007, Tomar was elected to the Rajya Sabha. He emerged victorious in the 2009 polls by defeating the Congress candidate by a margin of over one lakh votes, which was 14.21 per cent of the total votes polled.
He won the 2014 General Elections from Gwalior and thus secured his position in the Modi cabinet. In the 2019 polls, Tomar won from Morena by a margin of over one lakh votes.
Tomar has occupied various positions in the BJP and also played a key role in the party’s victory in the Lok Sabha elections. He has always shared a harmonious relationship with the RSS; in fact he was called ‘Munna Bhaiya’ by Babulal Gaur.
Tomar, who began his political career in 1980, was appointed president of the BJP Youth Forum in Gwalior. He was elected as Member of legislative Assembly (MLA) of Madhya Pradesh twice between 1998 and 2008 and he won the assembly elections from Morena constituency. Tomar became a Union minister in 2003 and held portfolio of rural development. In 2006, he was appointed as the party president of Madhya Pradesh.
In 2007, Tomar was elected to the Rajya Sabha. He emerged victorious in the 2009 polls by defeating the Congress candidate by a margin of over one lakh votes, which was 14.21 per cent of the total votes polled.
He won the 2014 General Elections from Gwalior and thus secured his position in the Modi cabinet. In the 2019 polls, Tomar won from Morena by a margin of over one lakh votes.
Tomar has occupied various positions in the BJP and also played a key role in the party’s victory in the Lok Sabha elections. He has always shared a harmonious relationship with the RSS; in fact he was called ‘Munna Bhaiya’ by Babulal Gaur.
#ModiSarkarDobara – @nstomar takes the oath of office. | #ModiRajya pic.twitter.com/hAnZCAk2XG— News18 (@CNNnews18) May 30, 2019
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Food Book Recipes App Has a Million Options, And Its Secret Ingredient is Artificial Intelligence
- India-Made Suzuki Ignis Scores Three Stars in NCAP Testing
- In Kolkata, a College Admission Form Allows You to Choose 'Humanity' as Religion
- Veeru Devgan Prayer Meet: Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Pay Last Respects
- Rinku Singh Banned For 3 Months For Taking Part in Unsanctioned League
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results