Narendra Tomar Defends Use of Force in Haryana, Says Most Farmers With PM Modi

Maintaining law and order is the duty of the state government and if someone crosses the line, officer concerned is compelled to do his duty with tough action, said Union Minister of Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar while commenting on the Haryana incident in which a Sub Divisional Officer was heard asking personnel to “hit protesting farmers on the head".

Tomar told News18 that the Centre has shown sensitivity by undertaking 11 rounds of talks with the agitating farmers as of now.

“In every round, we asked the farmers to point out the provision in the new agricultural laws for discussion, while offering resolutions, but they are adamant on getting the laws repealed," he said.

He accused the farmers of not offering justified pleas which made taking the dialogue forward impossible.

“If the limit is crossed, the state government and officer concerned is required to do their duty,” said Tomar, commenting on the Haryana incident in which an SDM was seen ordering police personnel to hit agitating farmers on the head. Opposition parties had criticised the video.

“Overall, farmers widely have no objections and are standing with the PM Narendra Modi, backing the farm laws. PM Modi has taken several decisions for the farmers," said the minister.

Asked whether the farmers’ agitation will impact the upcoming assembly polls in any way, Tomar claimed the BJP doesn’t work with a narrow-minded view and instead adopted a wider perspective while going to polls with the motto of Sabka Sath–Sabka Vikas.

