Narendra Tomar, Known for Harmonious Ties With RSS, Likely to be Part of Team Modi 2.0
Tomar, who began his political career in 1980, was appointed president of the BJP Youth Forum in Gwalior.
File photo of Narendra Tomar.
Narendra Singh Tomar, who held portfolios of rural development, parliamentary affairs, panchayati raj and mines, is likely to be re-inducted into the new Narendra Modi cabinet.
Tomar, who began his political career in 1980, was appointed president of the BJP Youth Forum in Gwalior. He was elected as Member of legislative Assembly (MLA) of Madhya Pradesh twice between 1998 and 2008 and he won the assembly elections from Morena constituency. Tomar became a Union minister in 2003 and held portfolio of rural development. In 2006, he was appointed as the party president of Madhya Pradesh.
In 2007, Tomar was elected to the Rajya Sabha. He emerged victorious in the 2009 polls by defeating the Congress candidate by a margin of over one lakh votes, which was 14.21 per cent of the total votes polled.
He won the 2014 General Elections from Gwalior and thus secured his position in the Modi cabinet. In the 2019 polls, Tomar won from Morena by a margin of over one lakh votes.
Tomar has occupied various positions in the BJP and also played a key role in the party’s victory in the Lok Sabha elections. He has always shared a harmonious relationship with the RSS; in fact he was called ‘Munna Bhaiya’ by Babulal Gaur.
