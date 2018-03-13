English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Naresh Agrawal Regrets Comments Against Jaya Bachchan; Akhilesh Demands Action from BJP
Naresh Agarwal, who jumped ship from the SP to the BJP after being snubbed in favour of Bachchan for a Rajya Sabha ticket, termed the actor-politician a “Bollywood Dance Girl” while sitting alongside senior BJP leader and railway minister Piyush Goyal.
Senior SP leader Naresh Agrawal joined BJP on Monday (File photo)
New Delhi: Under fire for his comments against Jaya Bachchan, Naresh Agarwal expressed regrets over his comments on Tuesday.
“If someone was hurt by my words, I take it back. If anything said by me has hurt anyone’s sentiments, I express my regret,” he said.
Agarwal, who jumped ship from the SP to the BJP after being snubbed in favour of Bachchan for a Rajya Sabha ticket, termed the actor-politician a “Bollywood Dance Girl”. “My ticket was denied and it was given to someone who dances in films. That is even more painful,” he had said.
Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav has attacked Naresh Agrawal for his comments against Jaya Bachchan and said that the BJP must act against him immediately. “His (Agrawal) comments are an insult against all women. If the BJP respects women, the should act immediately,” said Akhilesh seeking the intervention of the women’s commission.
Taking strong objection to Agrawal's remarks, external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj rebuked him in a tweet meant to welcome his joining.
“Shri Naresh Agrawal has joined Bhartiya Janata Party. He is welcome. However, his comments regarding Jaya Bachchan ji are improper and unacceptable,” she wrote.
Union Minister Smriti Irani also condemned Agrawal's statement in a tweet late on Monday. "My case (against Sanjay Nirupam) is in the court of law for 5 years now. But let my battle not be an excuse to humiliate other women. In fact let it be a reminder for us that when a woman’s honour is challenged we stand as one in our condemnation irrespective of our politics," she wrote.
The remarks have also caused a furore on social media, with several people already calling for BJP to sack him.
