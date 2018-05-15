Nargund Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP Candidate CC Patil Wins

Live Status BJP C.C.Patil Won

Nargund (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Gadag district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bagalkot Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 1,86,012 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 94,384 are male, 91,150 female and 5 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 96.1 and the approximate literacy rate is 74%.INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 8,585 votes (6.67%) securing 46.35% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 74.93%.BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 17,614 votes (16.32%) registering 43.38% of the votes polled.In 2018 this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 73.1%