1-min read

Nargund Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP Candidate CC Patil Wins

Live election result of 68 Nargund constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Nargund MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 7:38 PM IST
Nargund (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Gadag district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bagalkot Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 1,86,012 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 94,384 are male, 91,150 female and 5 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 96.1 and the approximate literacy rate is 74%.
Live Status BJP C.C.Patil Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP7304550.52%C.C.Patil
INC6506645.00%B.R.Yavagal.
JD(S)24561.70%Girish.I.Patil
NOTA11730.81%Nota
SHS9030.62%Danu Danappagoudar
INCP6850.47%Hasimali Sayyedsab Khaji
IND6730.47%Shakuntala.Y.Kondabingi
BRSMC3030.21%Suresh.M.Mundaragi
JSP(K)2910.20%Muttu Surakoda

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 8,585 votes (6.67%) securing 46.35% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 74.93%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 17,614 votes (16.32%) registering 43.38% of the votes polled.In 2018 this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 73.1%

Check the table below for Nargund live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

