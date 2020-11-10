Narkatia Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Narkatia Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Narkatia (Chauradano) (नरकटिया), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Tirhut region and Purvi Champaran district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Purvi Champaran. Narkatia is part of 2. Paschim Champaran Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.12%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 55.79%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,80,583 eligible electors, of which 1,49,593 were male, 1,30,749 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,56,915 eligible electors, of which 1,38,363 were male, 1,18,546 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,04,398 eligible electors, of which 1,10,321 were male, 94,077 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Narkatia in 2015 was 97. In 2010, there were 47.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Shamim Ahmad of RJD won in this seat by defeating Sant Singh Kushwaha of BLSP by a margin of 19,982 votes which was 12.23% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 45.96% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Shyam Bihari Prasad of JDU won in this seat defeating Yasmin Sabir Ali of LJP by a margin of 7,688 votes which was 6.46% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 26.5% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 12. Narkatia Assembly segment of Paschim Champaran Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Dr Sanjay Jaiswal won the Paschim Champaran Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Paschim Champaran Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 12 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Narkatia are: Shamim Ahmad (RJD), Shyam Bihari Prasad (JDU), Sonu Kumar (LJP), Asharfi Pandit (PSS), Om Prakash Gupta (JDR), Ravi Shankar Ravi (JAPL), Raj Kishor Kumar (LSPL), Umashankar Prasad (IND), Manish Kumar (IND), Mohammad Taiyab (IND), Vidyanand Prasad (IND), Sanjay Kumar (IND), Suresh Prasad Yadav (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 63.4%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 63.65%, while it was 58.25% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 284 polling stations in 12. Narkatia constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 245. In 2010 there were 212 polling stations.

Extent:

12. Narkatia constituency comprises of the following areas of Purvi Champaran district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Banjaria, Chhauradano (Narkatia) and Bankatwa. It shares an inter-state border with Purvi Champaran.

Narkatia seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has Nepal adjoining seats: Nepal.

The total area covered by Narkatia is 346.88 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Narkatia is: 26°47'06.0"N 84°57'13.0"E.

