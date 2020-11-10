Narkatiaganj Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Narkatiaganj Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Narkatiaganj (नरकटियागंज), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Tirhut region and Paschim Champaran district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Paschim Champaran. Narkatiaganj is part of 1. Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.55%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 55.7%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,60,772 eligible electors, of which 1,39,722 were male, 1,20,876 female and 16 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Narkatiaganj in 2020 is =CP5/CM5*1000.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,43,047 eligible electors, of which 1,30,674 were male, 1,12,354 female and 19 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,99,212 eligible electors, of which 1,09,159 were male, 90,053 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Narkatiaganj in 2015 was 118. In 2010, there were 75.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Vinay Varma of INC won in this seat by defeating Renu Devi of BJP by a margin of 16,061 votes which was 10.46% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 37.25% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Satish Chandra Dubey of BJP won in this seat defeating Alok Prasad Verma of INC by a margin of 20,228 votes which was 17.1% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 38.06% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 3. Narkatiaganj Assembly segment of Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Baidyanath Prasad Mahto won the Valmiki Nagar Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Valmiki Nagar Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 21 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 16 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Narkatiaganj are: Naushad Ahmad (LJP), Manjeet Kumar Verma (RLSP), Mohammad Rashid Azim (NCP), Rashmi Varma (BJP), Vinay Varma (INC), Anup Kumar Mishra (PP), Afsar Imam (JAPL), Avinash Kumar (BSLP), Gulrez Hoda (JSHD), Mukesh Kumar (BJJD), Munna Singh (FKP), Ramchandra Mahto (JMBP), Vijay Ram (JDR), Anil Kumar Mishra (IND), Naznim Khanam (IND), Nathu Ravi (IND), Bablu Kumar Gupta (IND), Mithlesh Tiwary (IND), Rupn Singh (IND), Renu Devi (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 59.4%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 63.36%, while it was 59.37% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 271 polling stations in 3. Narkatiaganj constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 234. In 2010 there were 216 polling stations.

Extent:

3. Narkatiaganj constituency comprises of the following areas of Paschim Champaran district of Bihar: Gram Panchayats Dhumnagar, Shikarpur, Hardi Tedha, Semari, Manwa Parsi, Chamua, Nautanwa, Dumaria, Binawalia, Maldahiya Pokhariya, Kehunia Roari, Parorahan, Purainia Harsari, Rajpur Tumkaria, Sugauli, Kundilpur, Bheriharwa, Gokhula, Kesharia, Kukura, Serahwa, Rakahi Champapur, Banwaria, Bhasurari and Narkatiaganj (Notified Area) of Narkatiganj Community Development Block; Gram Panchayats Telpur, Deurawa, Bagahi Basawaria, Dhobini, Gonauli Dumra and Lakar Sisai of Lauriya Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Paschim Champaran.

Narkatiaganj seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Narkatiaganj is 359.84 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Narkatiaganj is: 27°05'55.0"N 84°26'57.1"E.

