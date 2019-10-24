Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
1-min read

Narnaul Election Results 2019 Live Updates (नारनौल): Om Prakash Yadav of BJP Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Narnaul (नारनौल) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub

Updated:October 24, 2019, 10:19 AM IST
LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
BJP
Om Prakash Yadav
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Narnaul Election Results 2019 Live Updates (नारनौल): Om Prakash Yadav of BJP Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Narnaul (नारनौल) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

Narnaul (नारनौल), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mahendragarh district of Haryana and is part of Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.39% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.72%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 1,44,066 eligible electors, of which 76,678 were male, 67,388 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 2,150 service voters had also registered to vote.

Narnaul Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
3779
42.27%
Om Prakash Yadav
JJP
3006
33.62%
Kamlesh Saini
INC
1839
20.57%
Narender Singh
MAP
93
1.04%
Daljeet Rajender Chetiwal
SUCI(C)
67
0.75%
Comrade Sita Ram
NOTA
50
0.56%
Nota
BSCP
38
0.43%
Anubhav Saini
INLD
32
0.36%
Rajesh Kumar
BSP
26
0.29%
Krishan Kumar
BMHP
10
0.11%
Madan Lal

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,27,967 eligible electors, of which 68,315 were male, 59,652 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 2,150 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,10,141.

Narnaul has an elector sex ratio of 878.84.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Om Prakash of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 4573 votes which was 4.74% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 32.79% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Narender Singh of HJCBL won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 3392 votes which was 4.3% of the total votes polled in the constituency. HJCBL had a vote share of 31.72% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 70. Narnaul Assembly segment of Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha constituency. Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 16 contestants and in 2009 elections 16 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 69%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 75.45%, while it was 71.59 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -6.45%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 157 polling stations in 70. Narnaul constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 130.

Extent: 70. Narnaul constituency comprises of the following areas of Mahendragarh district of Haryana: KCs Narnaul, Hudina and Narnaul (Municipal Council) of Narnaul Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Narnaul is: 28.0907 76.1161.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Narnaul results.

