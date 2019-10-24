Narnaul Election Results 2019 Live Updates (नारनौल): Om Prakash Yadav of BJP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Narnaul (नारनौल), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mahendragarh district of Haryana and is part of Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.39% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.72%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 1,44,066 eligible electors, of which 76,678 were male, 67,388 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 2,150 service voters had also registered to vote.

Narnaul Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 3779 42.27% Om Prakash Yadav LEADING JJP 3006 33.62% Kamlesh Saini INC 1839 20.57% Narender Singh MAP 93 1.04% Daljeet Rajender Chetiwal SUCI(C) 67 0.75% Comrade Sita Ram NOTA 50 0.56% Nota BSCP 38 0.43% Anubhav Saini INLD 32 0.36% Rajesh Kumar BSP 26 0.29% Krishan Kumar BMHP 10 0.11% Madan Lal

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,27,967 eligible electors, of which 68,315 were male, 59,652 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 2,150 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,10,141.

Narnaul has an elector sex ratio of 878.84.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Om Prakash of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 4573 votes which was 4.74% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 32.79% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Narender Singh of HJCBL won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 3392 votes which was 4.3% of the total votes polled in the constituency. HJCBL had a vote share of 31.72% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 70. Narnaul Assembly segment of Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha constituency. Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 16 contestants and in 2009 elections 16 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 69%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 75.45%, while it was 71.59 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -6.45%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 157 polling stations in 70. Narnaul constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 130.

Extent: 70. Narnaul constituency comprises of the following areas of Mahendragarh district of Haryana: KCs Narnaul, Hudina and Narnaul (Municipal Council) of Narnaul Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Narnaul is: 28.0907 76.1161.

