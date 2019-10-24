Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Narnaund Election Results 2019 Live Updates (नारनौद): Ram Kumar Gautam of JJP Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Narnaund (नारनौद) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub

Updated:October 24, 2019, 10:38 AM IST
LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
JJP
Ram Kumar Gautam
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Narnaund Election Results 2019 Live Updates (नारनौद): Ram Kumar Gautam of JJP Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Narnaund (नारनौद) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

Narnaund (नारनौद), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Hisar district of Haryana and is part of Hisar Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.5% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.89%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 1,98,349 eligible electors, of which 1,08,819 were male, 89,528 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,415 service voters had also registered to vote.

Narnaund Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
JJP
26440
82.18%
Ram Kumar Gautam
BJP
4382
13.62%
Captain Abhimanyu
INC
364
1.13%
Baljeet Sihag
INLD
287
0.89%
Jassi Petwar
BSP
276
0.86%
Mahender Singh
IND
161
0.50%
Ram Kumar S/o Munshi
IND
48
0.15%
Ram Kumar S/o Ratan Singh, Village Gamra
BMKP
38
0.12%
Rani Devi
AAP
33
0.10%
Sandeep
NOTA
25
0.08%
Nota
IND
23
0.07%
Shamsher Foji
IND
18
0.06%
Ram Kumar S/o Rattan Singh, Village Moth Rangran
SHP
14
0.04%
Mandeep Bhartiya
IND
12
0.04%
Sukhbir
IND
12
0.04%
Rajbir Singh
LKSK(P)
9
0.03%
Rajpal Ambedkar
RBSP
8
0.02%
Susheela Mehara
IND
6
0.02%
Savita Kajal
IND
5
0.02%
Dinesh Kumar
IND
5
0.02%
Amit Kumar
IND
5
0.02%
Joginder
IND
3
0.01%
Advocate Subhash Gaur

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,86,568 eligible electors, of which 1,02,877 were male, 83,691 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,415 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,60,787.

Narnaund has an elector sex ratio of 822.72.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Captain Abhimanyu of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 5761 votes which was 3.71% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 34.65% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Saroj of INLD won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 10097 votes which was 7.81% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INLD had a vote share of 37.38% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JJP got the most votes and the in the 49. Narnaund Assembly segment of Hisar Lok Sabha constituency. Hisar Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 21 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 24 contestants and in 2009 elections 10 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 77.75%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 83.18%, while it was 80.4 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -5.43%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 221 polling stations in 49. Narnaund constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 188.

Extent: 49. Narnaund constituency comprises of the following areas of Hisar district of Haryana: Narnaund Tehsil; KCs Sisai, Khanda Kheri and Bass of Hansi Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Narnaund is: 29.2214 76.1171.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Narnaund results

