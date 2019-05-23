Narsipatnam Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Narsipatnam Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Tavva.Chiranjeevirao IND -- -- R.V. Surya Chandra NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Appalanaidu Allu JNJP -- -- Bayyapuareddy.Suresh YSRCP -- -- Uma Sankara Ganesh.Petla BJP -- -- Gade Srinivasa Rao INC -- -- Meesala Subbanna TDP -- -- Ayyanna Patrudu Chintakayala

34. Narsipatnam is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Visakhapatnam district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Rural constituency has 2,10,275 voters of which 1,02,424 are male and 1,07,834 are female and 17 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Narsipatnam, recorded a voter turnout of 82.33%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 82.15% and in 2009, 77.32% of Narsipatnam's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Ayyannapatrudu Chinthakayala of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 2,338 votes which was 1.43% of the total votes polled. Ayyannapatrudu Chinthakayala polled a total of 1,63,181 (43.24%) votes.INC's Bolem Muthyala Papa won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the TDP candidate by a margin of 8287 (5.47%) votes. Bolem Muthyala Papa polled 1,51,401 which was 43.24% of the total votes polled.Narsipatnam went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: नर्सीपट्नम (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and నర్సీపట్నం (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).