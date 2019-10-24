Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Narwana Election Results 2019 Live Updates (नरवाना): Ram Niwas of JJP Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Narwana (नरवाना) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

Updated:October 24, 2019, 10:17 AM IST
Detailed Results
Narwana Election Results 2019 Live Updates (नरवाना): Ram Niwas of JJP Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Narwana (नरवाना) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

Narwana (नरवाना), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Jind district of Haryana and is part of Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (Scheduled Caste) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.96% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 71.44%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,09,756 eligible electors, of which 1,13,349 were male, 96,407 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 653 service voters had also registered to vote.

Narwana Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
JJP
38903
55.80%
Ram Niwas
BJP
18877
27.07%
Santosh Rani
INC
5800
8.32%
Vidya Rani Danoda
INLD
2005
2.88%
Sushil Kumar
BSP
1282
1.84%
Dharmvir
LKSK(P)
1104
1.58%
Vakeel Rashila
SHP
337
0.48%
Kapil
IND
337
0.48%
Suresh
NOTA
282
0.40%
Nota
PPI(D)
274
0.39%
Naresh Kumar
SWAI
265
0.38%
Hardeep Singh
IND
171
0.25%
Vikas
IND
87
0.12%
Mithun Singh

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,86,391 eligible electors, of which 1,01,315 were male, 85,076 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 653 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,59,904.

Narwana has an elector sex ratio of 850.53.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Pirthi Singh of INLD won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 9152 votes which was 6% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INLD had a vote share of 47.28% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Pirthi Singh of INLD won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 20640 votes which was 16.95% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INLD had a vote share of 52.31% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 38. Narwana Assembly segment of Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency. Sirsa Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 15 contestants and in 2009 elections 9 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 73.1%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 81.9%, while it was 76.16 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -8.8%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 218 polling stations in 38. Narwana constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 188.

Extent: 38. Narwana constituency comprises of the following areas of Jind district of Haryana: KCs Narwana, ujhana, Dhamtan Sahib and Danoda Kalan, PCs Dhakal, Hatho, Singhwal, Bhana Brahmnan and Gurthali of Dhakal KC and Narwana (Municipal Council) of Narwana Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Narwana is: 29.687 76.0891.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Narwana results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
