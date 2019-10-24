Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
News18 » Politics
2-min read

Nashik Central Election Results 2019 Live Updates (नाशिक मध्य): Devyani Suhas Pharande of BJP Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Nashik Central (नाशिक मध्य) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub | News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 10:41 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
BJP
Devyani Suhas Pharande
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Nashik Central Election Results 2019 Live Updates (नाशिक मध्य): Devyani Suhas Pharande of BJP Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Nashik Central (नाशिक मध्य) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

124. Nashik Central (नाशिक मध्य), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Maharashtra region and Nashik district of Maharashtra and is part of Nashik Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.29% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 5.88%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.31%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,17,906 eligible electors, of which 1,63,629 were male, 1,54,272 female and 5 voters of the third gender. A total of 106 service voters had also registered to vote.

Nashik Central Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Kanoje Prakash Giridhar
VBA
--
--
Sanjay Bharat Sable
IND
--
--
Vilas Madhukar Desale Patil
AMPI
--
--
Wagh Kapil Sudhakar
INC
--
--
Hemlata Ninad Patil
BJP
--
--
Devyani Suhas Pharande
IND
--
--
Ajij Abbas Pathan
MNS
--
--
Bhosale Nitin Keshavrao
BSP
--
--
Deepak Rangnath Doke
IND
--
--
Devidas Piraji Sarkate
NOTA
--
--
Nota

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,09,633 eligible electors, of which 1,62,451 were male, 1,47,182 female and 5 voters of the third gender. A total of 106 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,87,859.

Nashik Central has an elector sex ratio of 942.82.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Farande Devayani Suhas of BJP won in this seat by defeating the MNS candidate by a margin of 28272 votes which was 17.59% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 38.28% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Gite Vasantrao Nivrutti of MNS won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 31169 votes which was 23.27% of the total votes polled in the constituency. MNS had a vote share of 46.42% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 124. Nashik Central Assembly segment of Nashik Lok Sabha constituency. Nashik Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 14 contestants and in 2009 elections 13 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 55.84%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 51.92%, while it was 46.52 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 3.92%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 294 polling stations in 124. Nashik Central constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 287.

Extent: 124. Nashik Central constituency comprises of the following areas of Nashik district of Maharashtra: Nashik Tehsil (Part), Nashik (Municipal Corporation) (Part) - Ward No. 27 to 29, 36 to 39, 43, 44, 61 to 66, 71 to 87.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Nashik Central is: 19.995 73.7938.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Nashik Central results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram