Nashik Central Election Results 2019 Live Updates (नाशिक मध्य): Devyani Suhas Pharande of BJP Leads

124. Nashik Central (नाशिक मध्य), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Maharashtra region and Nashik district of Maharashtra and is part of Nashik Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.29% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 5.88%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.31%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,17,906 eligible electors, of which 1,63,629 were male, 1,54,272 female and 5 voters of the third gender. A total of 106 service voters had also registered to vote.

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,09,633 eligible electors, of which 1,62,451 were male, 1,47,182 female and 5 voters of the third gender. A total of 106 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,87,859.

Nashik Central has an elector sex ratio of 942.82.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Farande Devayani Suhas of BJP won in this seat by defeating the MNS candidate by a margin of 28272 votes which was 17.59% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 38.28% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Gite Vasantrao Nivrutti of MNS won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 31169 votes which was 23.27% of the total votes polled in the constituency. MNS had a vote share of 46.42% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 124. Nashik Central Assembly segment of Nashik Lok Sabha constituency. Nashik Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 14 contestants and in 2009 elections 13 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 55.84%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 51.92%, while it was 46.52 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 3.92%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 294 polling stations in 124. Nashik Central constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 287.

Extent: 124. Nashik Central constituency comprises of the following areas of Nashik district of Maharashtra: Nashik Tehsil (Part), Nashik (Municipal Corporation) (Part) - Ward No. 27 to 29, 36 to 39, 43, 44, 61 to 66, 71 to 87.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Nashik Central is: 19.995 73.7938.

