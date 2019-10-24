Nashik East Election Results 2019 Live Updates (नाशिक पूर्व): Adv. Rahul Uattamrao Dhikle of BJP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

. Nashik East (नाशिक पूर्व), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Maharashtra region and Nashik district of Maharashtra and is part of Nashik Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.83% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 9.22%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.31%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,54,615 eligible electors, of which 1,85,003 were male, 1,69,608 female and 4 voters of the third gender. A total of 312 service voters had also registered to vote.

Nashik East Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NCP 4438 51.79% Balasaheb Mahadu Sanap BJP 4132 48.21% Adv. Rahul Uattamrao Dhikle LEADING VBA -- 0.00% Santosh Ashok Nath IND -- 0.00% Sharad Baban Kashinath Bodke IND -- 0.00% Sanjay Sanju Baba Hari Bhurkud NOTA -- 0.00% Nota IND -- 0.00% Subhash Balasaheb Patil IND -- 0.00% Nitin Pandurang Gunvant IND -- 0.00% Avhad Mahesh Zunjar IND -- 0.00% Bharti Anil Mogal INC -- 0.00% Ganesh Sukdeo Unhawane BSP -- 0.00% Adv. Amol Changdeo Pathade IND -- 0.00% Sangale Waman Mahadev

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,17,898 eligible electors, of which 1,67,022 were male, 1,50,876 female and 4 voters of the third gender. A total of 312 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,87,308.

Nashik East has an elector sex ratio of 916.79.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Balasaheb Mahadu Sanap of BJP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 46374 votes which was 27.74% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 47.21% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Adv Dhikale Uttamrao Nathuji of MNS won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 18735 votes which was 13.44% of the total votes polled in the constituency. MNS had a vote share of 34.37% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 123. Nashik East Assembly segment of Nashik Lok Sabha constituency. Nashik Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 16 contestants and in 2009 elections 15 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 47.1%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 52.59%, while it was 48.53 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -5.49%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 295 polling stations in 123. Nashik East constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 290.

Extent: 123. Nashik East constituency comprises of the following areas of Nashik district of Maharashtra: Nashik Tehsil (Part), Nashik (Municipal Corporation) (Part) – Ward No. 1 to 10, 14, 16, 30 to 35, 40 to 42 and 67 to 70.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Nashik East is: 20.0314 73.8284.

