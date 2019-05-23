English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nashik Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Nashik (नाशिक) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
21. Nashik is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in West India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.04% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 18.5%. The estimated literacy level of Nashik is 85.69%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Godse Hemant Tukaram of SS won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 1,87,336 votes which was 19.98% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 52.78% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Sameer Bhujbal of NCP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the MNS candidate by a margin of 22,032 votes which was 3.35% of the total votes polled. NCP had a vote share of 36.28% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 12 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 58.83% and in 2009, the constituency registered 45.42% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Nashik was: Godse Hemant Tukaram (SS) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,50,699 men, 7,43,058 women and 17 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Nashik Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Nashik is: 20.2167 74.0833
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: नासिक, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); নাসিক, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); नाशिक, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); નાશીક, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); நாசிக், மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); నాసిక్, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ನಾಸಿಕ್, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); നാസിക്, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).
Nashik Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BTP
--
--
Jawale Soniya Ramnath
NCP
--
--
Sameer Magan Bhujbal
SHS
--
--
Godse Hemant Tukaram
VBA
--
--
Pavan Chandrakant Pawar
HJP
--
--
Vinod Vasant Shirsath
IND
--
--
Aher Sharad Keru
BRSP
--
--
Sanjay Sukhdev Ghodke
BMP
--
--
Shivnath Vithoba Kasar
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Sudhir Shridhar Deshmukh
IND
--
--
Adv. Kokate Manikrao Shivajirao
IND
--
--
Kedar Sindhubai Ravindra
IND
--
--
Kanoje Prakash Giridhar
IND
--
--
Devidas Piraji Sarkate
IND
--
--
Dhananjay Anil Bhawsar
IND
--
--
Sharad Damu Dhanrao
IND
--
--
Vilas Madhukar Desale (Patil)
IND
--
--
Priyanka Ramrao Shirole
BSP
--
--
Adv. Ahire Vaibhav Shantaram
