Nashik Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

Nashik Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BTP -- -- Jawale Soniya Ramnath NCP -- -- Sameer Magan Bhujbal SHS -- -- Godse Hemant Tukaram VBA -- -- Pavan Chandrakant Pawar HJP -- -- Vinod Vasant Shirsath IND -- -- Aher Sharad Keru BRSP -- -- Sanjay Sukhdev Ghodke BMP -- -- Shivnath Vithoba Kasar NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Sudhir Shridhar Deshmukh IND -- -- Adv. Kokate Manikrao Shivajirao IND -- -- Kedar Sindhubai Ravindra IND -- -- Kanoje Prakash Giridhar IND -- -- Devidas Piraji Sarkate IND -- -- Dhananjay Anil Bhawsar IND -- -- Sharad Damu Dhanrao IND -- -- Vilas Madhukar Desale (Patil) IND -- -- Priyanka Ramrao Shirole BSP -- -- Adv. Ahire Vaibhav Shantaram

21. Nashik is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in West India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.04% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 18.5%. The estimated literacy level of Nashik is 85.69%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Godse Hemant Tukaram of SS won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 1,87,336 votes which was 19.98% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 52.78% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Sameer Bhujbal of NCP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the MNS candidate by a margin of 22,032 votes which was 3.35% of the total votes polled. NCP had a vote share of 36.28% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 12 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 58.83% and in 2009, the constituency registered 45.42% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Nashik was: Godse Hemant Tukaram (SS) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,50,699 men, 7,43,058 women and 17 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Nashik is: 20.2167 74.0833Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: नासिक, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); নাসিক, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); नाशिक, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); નાશીક, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); நாசிக், மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); నాసిక్, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ನಾಸಿಕ್, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); നാസിക്, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam)