Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Have to Hug Every Kashmiri, Create a New Paradise There, Says PM Modi in Nashik

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing the concluding rally of the 'Mahajanadesh Yatra' undertaken by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

News18.com

Updated:September 19, 2019, 3:10 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Have to Hug Every Kashmiri, Create a New Paradise There, Says PM Modi in Nashik
PM Narendra Modi in Nashik.
Loading...

Nashik: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said Maharashtra had blessed chief minister Devendra Fadnavis immensely during his yatra and had made up their mind about retaining him as their CM.

Addressing a rally, PM Modi said: "When I came to you during Lok Sabha elections, I had told you that the pace of development will be increased; it'll be done within a time frame and I'll come to you from time to time with answers. We just completed the first 100 days and the first century is before you."

He added, "In the first 100 days, there is a glimpse of the point of view of the new India, there is the message of global power of India, there is the belief of welfare, there is efforts for development of the country's economic structure and creation of new job opportunities."

On Wednesday, Fadnavis held a road show in Nashik, which covered all the three Assembly segments - Nashik East, Nashik West and Nashik Central. All these seats are being held by BJP MLAs. The 'Mahajanadesh Yatra' has been held in phases in a bid to reach out to masses ahead of the Assembly polls.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram