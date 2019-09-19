Have to Hug Every Kashmiri, Create a New Paradise There, Says PM Modi in Nashik

Nashik: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said Maharashtra had blessed chief minister Devendra Fadnavis immensely during his yatra and had made up their mind about retaining him as their CM.

Addressing a rally, PM Modi said: "When I came to you during Lok Sabha elections, I had told you that the pace of development will be increased; it'll be done within a time frame and I'll come to you from time to time with answers. We just completed the first 100 days and the first century is before you."

He added, "In the first 100 days, there is a glimpse of the point of view of the new India, there is the message of global power of India, there is the belief of welfare, there is efforts for development of the country's economic structure and creation of new job opportunities."

On Wednesday, Fadnavis held a road show in Nashik, which covered all the three Assembly segments - Nashik East, Nashik West and Nashik Central. All these seats are being held by BJP MLAs. The 'Mahajanadesh Yatra' has been held in phases in a bid to reach out to masses ahead of the Assembly polls.

