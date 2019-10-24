Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Nashik West Election Results 2019 Live Updates (नाशिक पश्चिम): Seema Mahesh Hiray Seematai of BJP Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Nashik West (नाशिक पश्चिम) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
125. Nashik West (नाशिक पश्चिम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Maharashtra region and Nashik district of Maharashtra and is part of Nashik Lok Sabha constituency.
Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.46% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 5.06%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.31%.
In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,99,146 eligible electors, of which 2,16,494 were male, 1,82,652 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 220 service voters had also registered to vote.
- 2019 Results
In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,35,649 eligible electors, of which 1,83,538 were male, 1,52,108 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 220 service voters had also registered to vote.
The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 3,03,433.
Nashik West has an elector sex ratio of 843.68.
Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Hiray Seema Mahesh (Seematai) of BJP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 29670 votes which was 14.99% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 34.11% in 2014 in the seat.
In the 2009, Bhosale Nitin Keshavrao of MNS won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 24738 votes which was 16.39% of the total votes polled in the constituency. MNS had a vote share of 35.02% in 2009 in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 125. Nashik West Assembly segment of Nashik Lok Sabha constituency. Nashik Parliament seat was won by SS.
Number of contestants: A total of 19 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 12 contestants and in 2009 elections 17 candidates battled for the seat.
Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 54.25%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 58.95%, while it was 49.74 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -4.7%.
Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 339 polling stations in 125. Nashik West constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 318.
Extent: 125. Nashik West constituency comprises of the following areas of Nashik district of Maharashtra: Nashik Tehsil (Part), Nashik (Municipal Corporation) (Part) – Ward No. 21 to 26, 45 to 60.
Map location: The geographic coordinates of Nashik West is: 19.9885 73.7373.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Nashik West results.
