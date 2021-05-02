Natabari Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

8. Natabari (नटबरी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Bengal region and Cooch Behar district of West Bengal. It shares a border with Bangladesh. Natabari is part of 1. Cooch behar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 41.18%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.49%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,44,570 eligible electors, of which 1,25,925 were male, 1,18,636 female and 9 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Natabari in 2021 is 942.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,23,747 eligible electors, of which 1,15,842 were male, 1,07,905 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,93,375 eligible electors, of which 1,01,367 were male, 92,008 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Natabari in 2016 was 264. In 2011, there were 206.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Rabindra Nath Ghosh of TMC won in this seat by defeating Tamser Ali of CPIM by a margin of 16,157 votes which was 8.09% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 46.72% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Rabindra Nath Ghosh of TMC won in this seat defeating Tamser Ali of CPIM by a margin of 7,565 votes which was 4.39% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 47.56% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 8. Natabari Assembly segment of Cooch behar Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Cooch behar Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Cooch behar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Natabari are: Akik Hassan (CPIM), Mihir Goswami (BJP), Rabindra Nath Ghosh (TMC), Abdus Salam (SUCOIC), Ekramul Hoque (USP), Dalendra Nath Ray (AMB), Sahidul Hossain (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 87.48%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 89.26%, while it was 89.18% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 4 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 328 polling stations in 8. Natabari constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 269. In 2011 there were 242 polling stations.

EXTENT:

8. Natabari constituency comprises of the following areas of Cooch Behar district of West Bengal: 1. Deoanhat, Dauaguri, Guriahati-I, Guriahati-II, Jiranpur and Panisala GPs of Cooch Behar-I and 2. Andaran Fulbari-II, Balarampur-I, Balarampur-II, Chilakhana-I, Chilakhana-II, Deocharai, Dhalpal-II, Maruganj, Natabari-I, Natabari-II GPs of CDB Tufanganj-I. It shares an inter-state border with Cooch Behar.

The total area covered by Natabari is 299 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Natabari is: 26°17’35.9"N 89°34’19.6"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Natabari results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of West Bengal Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam