Natham Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

131. Natham (नाथम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Natham is part of 22. Dindigul Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.42%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 76.85%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,83,267 eligible electors, of which 1,38,251 were male, 1,44,969 female and 47 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Natham in 2021 is 1049.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,58,718 eligible electors, of which 1,27,696 were male, 1,30,982 female and 40 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,07,464 eligible electors, of which 1,04,168 were male, 1,03,296 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Natham in 2016 was 213. In 2011, there were 198.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Andi Ambalam M.A of DMK won in this seat by defeating Shajahan S of AIADMK by a margin of 2,110 votes which was 1.02% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 45.32% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Viswanathan.R. of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Vijayan.K of DMK by a margin of 53,089 votes which was 30.12% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 53.87% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 131. Natham Assembly segment of Dindigul Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Dindigul Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Dindigul Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 20 contestants and there were 20 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Natham are: M A Andi Ambalam (DMK), P Andisamy (BSP), Natham R Viswanathan (AIADMK), R A Saranraj (IJK), Doctor V Sivasankaran (NTK), N Raja (AMMK), V Vembarasan (MIPA), A Karnan (IND), C Gurusamy (IND), M Xavier Joseph Kennedy (IND), K Dhandapani (IND), A Balasubramani (IND), K Murugesan (IND), S Jeyakumar (IND), Jeyapaul R (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 78.95%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 80.02%, while it was 85% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 131. Natham constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 310. In 2011 there were 259 polling stations.

EXTENT:

131. Natham constituency comprises of the following areas of Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu: Natham Taluk Dindigul Taluk (Part) Tottanuthu, Rajakkapatti, Madur, Siluvathur, Vanganmanuthu, Markkampatti, Vajraservaikarankottai, Vathilathoppampatti, Thetthampatti, Ragalapuram, Koovanuthu, Adiyanuthu, A.Vellodu, Viralipatti, Vadakattupatti, Shanarpatti, Virasinnampatti, Avilipatti, Maranuthu, Jothampatti, Pudupatti, Sakkiliankodai, Timmananallur, Vembarpatti, Anjukulipatti, Konapatti, Emakkalapuram, Tavasimadai, Sirumalai, Kombaipatti, Sengurichi, Kambiliampatti, and Kanavaipatti villages. Panjampatti (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Dindigul.

The total area covered by Natham is 1152 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Natham is: 10°16’03.7"N 78°08’56.0"E.

