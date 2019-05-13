Gandhi Assassin Nathuram Godse, a Hindu, Was Independent India’s First Terrorist: Kamal Haasan

In remarks that may again put him on a collision course with Right-wing politicians, Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan described Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse as independent India’s first terrorist.Speaking at an election rally for his party candidate in Aravakurichi assembly constituency, where bypolls will be held on Sunday, Haasan clarified that his statement was not meant to appeal to the Muslim-majority electorate in the constituency.“I am not saying this because many Muslims are here. I'm saying this in front of Gandhi's statue. The first terrorist post India's independence is a Hindu. His name is Nathuram Godse,” the actor-turned-politician reportedly said.At the rally in support of Mohanraj, Haasan also said that Tamil Nadu is on the verge of a “political revolution” against the ruling AIADMK and the opposition DMK.“They failed to mitigate the suffering of the people. The two Dravidian parties will never come clean and won’t learn from their mistakes,” The Hindu quoted Haasan as saying.