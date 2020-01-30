Nathuram Godse and Narendra Modi Believe in Same Ideology, Says Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad

New Delhi: Claiming that Mahatma Gandhi's killer Nathuram Godse and PM Narendra Modi believe in same ideology, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that when the Hindutva activist shot dead Gandhi, he didn't open his eyes because 'he knew what he was doing'. The leader added that the only difference is Modi does not have the guts to say he believes in Godse.

"I don't know if you know this, but when Nathuram Godse shot Mahatma he did not open his eyes. He knew what he had done. He and Narendra Modi believe in the same ideology, there is no difference except Narendra Modi does not have guts to say he believes in Godse," Gandhi said addressing people in Wayanad district's Kalpetta.

His statement came as the nation paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 72nd death anniversary, with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the country in paying homage to the Father of the Nation in Delhi.

The Congress leader led a mass protest march against the amended Citizenship Act in his constituency. Holding party flags, hundreds of workers are taking part in the two kilometre-long "Save the Constitution" march, which began from the SKMJ High School in Wayanad, Gandhi's Lok Sabha constituency. He said that he does not need anyone's certificate to prove that he is an Indian.

Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran and AICC secretary K C Venugopal were among the senior leaders who participated in the rally. The former Congress president, who reached here on Wednesday night, would also address the party workers after the rally.

