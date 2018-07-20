English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Nation a Victim of ‘Jumla Strike’: Rahul Gandhi Launches Fiery Attack on PM During Trust Vote
Claiming that India was a victim of ‘Jumla Strikes’, Gandhi said the Prime Minister had lost touch with the wishes of the Indian people.
Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha. (Illustration by Mir Suhail)
New Delhi: Sparks flew in Parliament on Friday during the discussion on the no- confidence motion as Congress president Rahul Gandhi launched one of his fiercest attacks on the Modi Government so far.
Claiming that India was a victim of ‘Jumla Strikes’, Gandhi said the Prime Minister had lost touch with the wishes of the Indian people.
“In your speech, Mr Gala, I felt a deep sense of anxiety and pain. You are the victim of a 21st Century political weapon. The weapon is called the Jumla strike. The symptoms of the Jumla strike are the following – First there is a great sense of happiness and excitement. Then there is shock. After that, there is an eight-hour-long speech. The Kisans, youngsters, Dalits, tribals and women of the country are all victims,” Rahul said, referring to the speech by TDP MP Jayadeva Gala earlier in the day.
Gandhi attacked the government’s record of generating employment and said it had failed in its mission of producing 2 crore jobs every year.
“Sometimes, they tell the youth of the country to sell Pakoras,” he said.
Talking about demonetisation and the implementation of GST across the country, the Congress president said, “Maybe he (PM) didn’t know that farmers and poor workers operate in cash. I went to Surat, where traders told me the PM hurt them the most. Today, unemployment is at a seven-year high. But he didn’t stop there. GST was brought by Congress party, you opposed it. We wanted a single GST bracket and minimum disruption. Instead, there are 5 GST rates and I-T officers inside every small trader’s house.”
Also Watch
Claiming that India was a victim of ‘Jumla Strikes’, Gandhi said the Prime Minister had lost touch with the wishes of the Indian people.
“In your speech, Mr Gala, I felt a deep sense of anxiety and pain. You are the victim of a 21st Century political weapon. The weapon is called the Jumla strike. The symptoms of the Jumla strike are the following – First there is a great sense of happiness and excitement. Then there is shock. After that, there is an eight-hour-long speech. The Kisans, youngsters, Dalits, tribals and women of the country are all victims,” Rahul said, referring to the speech by TDP MP Jayadeva Gala earlier in the day.
Gandhi attacked the government’s record of generating employment and said it had failed in its mission of producing 2 crore jobs every year.
“Sometimes, they tell the youth of the country to sell Pakoras,” he said.
Talking about demonetisation and the implementation of GST across the country, the Congress president said, “Maybe he (PM) didn’t know that farmers and poor workers operate in cash. I went to Surat, where traders told me the PM hurt them the most. Today, unemployment is at a seven-year high. But he didn’t stop there. GST was brought by Congress party, you opposed it. We wanted a single GST bracket and minimum disruption. Instead, there are 5 GST rates and I-T officers inside every small trader’s house.”
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
-
No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
Putinisms: Putin's Diplomacy Of Bullying
-
Wednesday 18 July , 2018
Mayawati's Bid To Open 'Gateway To The Centre'
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
Jharkhand Hunger Deaths Part I: Killed By Hunger: The 20% of Jharkhand's Population Crying for Food
-
Saturday 14 July , 2018
Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
Thursday 19 July , 2018 Putinisms: Putin's Diplomacy Of Bullying
Wednesday 18 July , 2018 Mayawati's Bid To Open 'Gateway To The Centre'
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 Jharkhand Hunger Deaths Part I: Killed By Hunger: The 20% of Jharkhand's Population Crying for Food
Saturday 14 July , 2018 Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 'How Can You Not Have Confidence in Top Players?' - Vengsarkar Joins Chorus Slamming ODI Selection
- After Wimbledon Triumph, Novak Djokovic Writes Emotional Letter to Fans
- Comparison: BMW G 310 R Vs TVS Apache RR 310 - Specs, Price, Features and More
- Hyundai Kona SUV Iron Man Edition Unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con 2018
- Munna Bhai 3: After Playing Sanjay Dutt in Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor to Replace Arshad Warsi as Circuit?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...