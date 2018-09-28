English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nation Cannot be Run by 'Fatwas', says UP CM Yogi Adityanath
The monk-turned-politician also delved into his life and said that had he cared for what people say on a saint joining politics, he would not have succeeded in brining so much development to Gorakhpur.
Yogi Adityanath (Image: News18 Creative)
Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday slammed people from the Muslim community who dish out 'fatwas' and said the country is not run by them but the Constitution given by the likes of Bhimrao Aambedkar.
"The nation will be safe when religion is," he said while adding that all problems before the people can be sorted out by the Constitution.
Speaking at a function at the Gorakshpeeth temple, the monk-turned-politician also delved into his life and said that had he cared for what people say on a saint joining politics, he would not have succeeded in brining so much development to Gorakhpur.
"Here there is no disparity. All sects, communities, religions are treated alike," he said while detailing the various health and other programmes undertaken by the temple.
The 46-year-old claimed that India had marched ahead on the path of progress and prosperity as it followed the path shown by holy men.
Speaking on the occasion, former BJP MP and an accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case, Ram Vilas Vedanti, told the gathering that in 2015 the late VHP leader Ashok Singhal had told him that in 2017 Yogi Adityanath would become the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and only then would a grand Ram temple be built in Ayodhya.
It was announced that Hindu seers and saints will congregate in New Delhi on November 3-4 to oppose the "fatwa politics".
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
