Nation Tired of 'Fake Acronyms' Coined by PM Modi, Amit Shah: Congress

Hitting back at Narendra Modi for his relentless attack on it, the Congress party on Wednesday said the country is tired of "fake acronyms" coined by the prime minister and expects gravitas from the person occupying the top post.The opposition party also said that BJP chief Amit Shah has "lost his political balance" and is trying to outdo his boss in framing "childish" acronyms and levelling "senseless" accusations.At his political rallies, Modi has continuously targeted Congress, once accusing it of indulging in a "Tughlaq Road election scam" and looting the money meant for the poor, referring to Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath's residence in New Delhi at 1, Tughlaq Road.He also claimed that the Nehru-Gandhi family targeted leaders from Gujarat such as Sardar Patel and Morarji Desai and was now targeting a "chaiwala".On Tuesday, Shah accused Congress president Rahul Gandhi of doing "ILU ILU with terrorists", saying senior Congress leader Sam Pitroda has advocated talks with Pakistan."The country is now tired of fake acronyms being coined by prime minister. It is extremely childish, imprudent, unacceptable and flimsy. It also shows the lack of gravitas or understanding and comprehension of serious issues of governance on the part of the prime minister," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said."This country can't be run on acronyms... Is this election about who can make better acronyms or is it election about who can make a better India," he asked.Surjewala asked why Modi is not talking about creation of jobs and about black money of Rs 80 lakh crore that he was supposed to bring in 100 days.He also asked why the prime minister is not speaking about agrarian distress, the down turn in economy and in manufacturing sector."Why is he not speaking about problems of traders and shopkeepers," he asked.To a question on Shah's statement in Nagpur, Surjewala said the BJP chief has "lost his political balance" fearing an imminent defeat in the Lok Sabha election beginning on Thursday."Amit Shah is also attempting to outdo his boss in framing childish acronyms and levelling senseless accusations. Unfortunately, Modi ji and Amit Shah ji feel that sensible dialogue and a constructive vision is not the way forward in India."They are seriously mistaken."Modi ji and Amit Shah ji feel that abuse and hatred is a solution to all political-ills when it comes to them facing defeat."Surjewala accused them of polarising people on religion and caste lines to cover "their failures and bring them votes"."Modi ji and Amit Shah ji feel that humiliating and mocking their opponents should be the only way to win election. They are seriously mistaken," he said.The nation, he said, is about progress, this nation is about cohesiveness, this nation is about inclusiveness, this nation is about showing the way to the entire world and humanity that is 'Bhartiya Sanskriti'."The Congress party stands for a better, progressive, inclusive and forward-looking India and this country is tired of childish acronyms being...used every day," Surjewala said."I sincerely hope that after losing this election, they will take lessons from Class I again since the degrees are still in doubt and have never been seen. They will again take admission in the Adult Education Programme and learn lessons about India's culture," he said.