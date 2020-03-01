English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
National Capital Burning, BJP Tried to Divide Society by Promoting Communalism: Sharad Pawar
A number of BJP leaders have been criticised for making provocative speeches in the run-up to the Delhi elections last month.
File photo of NCP chief Sharad Pawar.
New Delhi: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said that the BJP is trying to divide society by promoting communalism.
"The national capital has been burning since the last few days," said Pawar in Mumbai. "The ruling party at the Centre could not win the Delhi Assembly polls and tried to divide the society by promoting communalism."
