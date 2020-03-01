National Capital Burning, BJP Tried to Divide Society by Promoting Communalism: Sharad Pawar

New Delhi: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said that the BJP is trying to divide society by promoting communalism.

"The national capital has been burning since the last few days," said Pawar in Mumbai. "The ruling party at the Centre could not win the Delhi Assembly polls and tried to divide the society by promoting communalism."

A number of BJP leaders have been criticised for making provocative speeches in the run-up to the Delhi elections last month.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.