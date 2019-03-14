English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
National Conference Says No to Meeting with EC Team
Three special observers appointed by the EC will be in Srinagar on Thursday to assess the ground situation for holding assembly elections.
File photo of Farooq Abdullah. (PTI)
Srinagar: The National Conference (NC) has decided not to meet the Election Commission (EC) delegation arriving in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, saying the party has nothing more to add to its demand of having simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly polls in the state.
They will interact with the representatives of political parties and district election officers during their two-day visit to the state.
"In view of the EC visit to Srinagar today, the National Conference has decided not to meet the EC delegation," a party spokesman said here.
He said the NC has already made its position clear on Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the state.
"Our demand of having simultaneous assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the state at our earlier meetings with the EC team remains as it is. We have, therefore, nothing more to add," the spokesman said.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
