1-min read

National Conference Takes Strong Exception to J&K Guv’s Remarks on Omar Abdullah

The NC also condemned Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik's asking militants to target the corrupt and said the remarks are unconstitutional.

PTI

Updated:July 23, 2019, 7:06 PM IST
National Conference Takes Strong Exception to J&K Guv’s Remarks on Omar Abdullah
File photo of J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik.
Srinagar: The National Conference on Tuesday strongly condemned Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik's statement, asking militants to target the corrupt and said the remarks are unconstitutional and cast a shadow on the credibility, independence and neutrality of the high office of the governor.

In a joint statement, over 30 National Conference leaders said the governor should remember that he holds a constitutional position, which makes the custodian of the Constitution of the state and the country.

"It is nobody's case to protect the corrupt and cover up the malpractices committed by anyone. However, unsubstantiated and unfounded comments to vilify the reputation of any and every politician, public servant and government employee is unwarranted and coming from the governor himself is highly condemnable," they said.

The NC leaders also took strong exception to some "intemperate" remarks made against the party vice president Omar Abdullah by the governor.

"Omar Abdullah has enjoyed a well-regarded political career. He has been the member of Parliament thrice, Union Minister with Prime Minister Vajpayee for three years, Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir for six years and is a leader of the premier political party of Jammu and Kashmir," the NC leaders said.

"Any attempt to sully his image, his reputation and his stature will be strongly taken on by the party and its cadre," they added.

The joint statement was signed among others by general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar, Lok Sabha member Mohammad Akbar Lone and Justice (retd) Husnain Masoodi, and NC leaders Mohammad Shafi Uri, Abdul Rahim Rather, Devender Rana and Ajay Sadhotra. ​

