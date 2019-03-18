English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
National Conference to Contest All Six Seats in J&K as Seat-sharing Talks with Congress Fail
But, in what could be seen as a possible opportunity for a tie-up, NC sources said the party's Parliamentary Board left the final decision on party's patron Farooq Abdullah.
File photo of NC patron Farooq Abdullah. (PTI)
Srinagar: The National Conference on Monday decided to contest all six Lok Sabha seats in the state, but has left a slim possibility of an alliance with the Congress "based on the national scenario".
The National Conference and the Congress have been in talks for the past few days for a pre-poll alliance.
The Parliamentary board of the National Conference met here this evening after which a decision to contest all the six Lok Sabha seats was taken, the party said.
Seemingly, the talks could not move as there were differences over seat-sharing, sources said.
