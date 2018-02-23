GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
National People's Party Releases 'People's Document' for Meghalaya Polls

The "People's Document" highlights key aspects of governance in areas of economic planning and development, education, healthcare, infrastructure, public utilities delivery systems, agriculture, employment generation, youth welfare, women empowerment and environmental protection.

IANS

Updated:February 23, 2018, 1:44 PM IST
National People's Party Releases 'People's Document' for Meghalaya Polls
Image for representational purposes only.
Jowai (Meghalaya): National People's Party President Conrad K. Sangma on Thursday released the People's Document for Meghalaya at an election rally.

The "People's Document" highlights key aspects of governance in areas of economic planning and development, education, healthcare, infrastructure, public utilities delivery systems, agriculture, employment generation, youth welfare, women empowerment and environmental protection.

Senior NPP leaders Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar, NPP candidates from Jaintia Hills and other party functionaries were also present at the rally.

"This is not just another election manifesto; rather, it is the foundation on which the contractual obligation between the party and the people of Meghalaya stands upon. It is not only our guiding light, but will also act as a constant reminder of our promise to the people of Meghalaya which we must honour at all costs," Sangma said.

He said that the main thrust of the People's Document is to bring about much-needed change, which the people of Meghalaya are desperately longing for.

"This is a very important moment in the history of Meghalaya because the National People's Party, along with the people will rise to the challenge of re-imagining and re-creating not only the destiny of the state, but most importantly, the present reality of our people," he said

Sangma said that the ruling Congress has been trying to communalize the election, as they were scared of NPP's growing popularity.

On the National Green Tribunal ban on coal mining, the NPP accused Chief Minister Mukul Sangma failed to take up the issue with the Central government.

| Edited by: Puja Menon
