Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

With National Security In Focus, Bihar's 'Osama bin Laden' Missing from Election Action This Time

Meraj Khalid Noor, who heads the Awami Insaf Morcha, had announced his decision to contest the 2014 Lok Sabha elections against the BJP's then prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi from Varanasi. But his nomination papers were rejected.

IANS

Updated:April 28, 2019, 9:21 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
With National Security In Focus, Bihar's 'Osama bin Laden' Missing from Election Action This Time
A file photo of Meraj Khalid Noor.
Loading...
Patna: Meraj Khalid Noor, popularly known as Bihar's 'Osama bin Laden' due to his uncanny resemblance to the late Al Qaeda leader, is missing from the election scene in Bihar.

With a third of seven-phase Lok Sabha polls over in Bihar, Noor is said to be busy managing his business. One thing is certain: Bihar's Osama bin Laden is no more in demand. No political party has invited him to any election rally.

Noor complains that since most people address him as 'Osama bin Laden', few remember his real name.

Political pundits say that with the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi constantly raking up Pakistan and terrorism in their speeches, Noor is not in demand any more.

Noor, who heads the Awami Insaf Morcha (AIM), was in the news in 2014 when he pledged to contest the Lok Sabha election against the BJP's then prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi from Varanasi. But his nomination papers were rejected.

Patna-based Noor was once the darling of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader and union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

Noor, who campaigned in the 2004 Lok Sabha battle for Paswan and for Lalu Prasad in the 2005 Assembly elections, says that politicians "used him " to attract Muslim votes and then dumped him.

According to Salam Iraqi, who knew him for the last two decades, Noor jumped into politics in 2004 when he sought ticket from Paswan's LJP. His plea was turned down.

Noor switched over to the RJD in September 2005 and campaigned for Lalu Prasad. He was so much in demand that Paswan and Lalu Prasad would invariably find a seat for him on their campaign helicopters, even if it meant dropping a senior party leader.

Noor is the grandson of Kazi Muzahidul Islam, a former President of the Muslim Personal Law Board. His father, Noor Ahmad, was a close associate of veteran socialist leader George Fernandes.

Such was Noor's image that the late BJP leader Pramod Mahajan accused Lalu Prasad and Paswan in 2005 of glorifying "the most wanted terrorist in the world" by asking Noor to campaign for them.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram