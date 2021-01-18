National Security Issues Reduced to 'TRP Tamasha': Mehbooba Mufti on Arnab Goswami's 'Leaked Chats'

National security and issues of monumental importance have been reduced to a TRP tamasha, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti alleged on Monday.

The PDP president was reacting to purported Whatsapp messages between editor of Republic TV Arnab Goswami and former CEO of BARC Partho Dasgupta that were reportedly part of supplementary charge sheet filed by Mumbai police in the TRP scam case Today we stand vindicated that it was done to benefit a particular party in the elections & not to avenge the martyrs of Pulwama attack, she claimed, referring to Balakot airstrikes.

National security & issues of monumental importance have been reduced to a TRP tamasha that benefits BJP & creates false narratives. Masses are conditioned to believe fake news, hate imagined enemies within & outside the country. Nation wants to know who will pay the price for this? Mehbooba said in another tweet.