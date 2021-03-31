Nattika Candidate List: Key Contests in Nattika Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Nattika Assembly constituency in Thrissur district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Nattika seat is part of the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Cochin region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Geetha Gopi of CPI won from this seat beating K.V. Dasan of INC by a margin of 26,777 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Geetha Gopi of CPI won from this this constituency defeating Vikas Chakrapani of IND by a margin of 16,054 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Thrissur Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Nattika Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls CPI led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Nattika constituency are: C. C. Mukundan of CPI, Sunil Lalur of CONG, A. K. Lochanan of BJP