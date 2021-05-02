Nattika Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

68. Nattika (नटिका), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Cochin region and Thrissur district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Nattika is part of 10. Thrissur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

As many as 85 constituencies, including this, registered a turnout which was 5% lower than that in the 2016 Assembly elections. Of the 85, 24 are from Assam, 31 from Kerala, 10 from Tamil Nadu, 16 from West Bengal, and 4 from Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.93%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 95.32%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,10,622 eligible electors, of which 1,00,146 were male, 1,10,471 female and 5 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Nattika in 2021 is 1103.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,96,781 eligible electors, of which 92,049 were male, 1,04,731 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,79,535 eligible electors, of which 82,536 were male, 96,999 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Nattika in 2016 was 101. In 2011, there were 65.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, Geetha Gopi of CPI won in this seat by defeating K.V. Dasan of INC by a margin of 26,777 votes which was 17.79% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPI had a vote share of 46.65% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Geetha Gopi of CPI won in this seat defeating Vikas Chakrapani of IND by a margin of 16,054 votes which was 12.49% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPI had a vote share of 50.21% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 68. Nattika Assembly segment of Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency. CPI won the Thrissur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPI got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Thrissur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 11 contestants and there were 9 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Nattika are: C C Mukundhan (CPI), Lojanan Ambatt (BJP), Vimal Mallika Vijayan (BSP), Adv Sunil Laloor (INC), C S Jitheshkumar (IND), Sivarathnan Alathi (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 71.33%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 76.49%, while it was 71.62% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 68. Nattika constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 157. In 2011 there were 148 polling stations.

EXTENT:

68. Nattika constituency comprises of the following areas of Thrissur district of Kerala: Anthikkad, Avinissery, Chazhur, Cherpu, Paralam and Thannyam Panchayats in Thrissur Taluk; Nattika, Valappad and Thalikulam Panchayats in Chavakkad Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Thrissur.

The total area covered by Nattika is 140 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Nattika is: 10°25’57.4"N 76°08’59.6"E.

