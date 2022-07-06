Naught Now: In A First in 135 Years, Congress Has No Member in Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council

In a first in 135 years, the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council will have no member from the Congress.

Deepak Singh, the lone Congress Member of the Legislative Council (MLC), retires on Wednesday.

The Legislative Council was formed in the Uttar Pradesh province on January 5, 1887 and the first meeting was held on January 8, 1887 at ‘Thornhill Memorial Hall Allahabad’. Since then, the Council has always had Congress representatives.

A total of 10 members are retiring from the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council on Wednesday, including Jagjivan Prasad, Balram Yadav, Dr. Kamlesh Kumar Pathak, Ranvijay Singh, Ramsunder Nishad and Shatruddha Prakash of the Samajwadi Party (SP).

Apart from this, the tenure of Bahujan Samaj Party’s Atar Singh Rao, Suresh Kumar Kashyap and Dinesh Chandra also ends on Wednesday.

The tenure of two members of the Bharatiya Janata Party also ends today. However, these two BJP members have already been sent to the Legislative Council again.

The two members are Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Panchayati Minister Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh.

In the recently concluded UP assembly polls, the Congress gave its worst performance, with its tally of MLAs coming down to two from seven in 2017.

The grand old party managed to bag just 2.33% votes in the state polls.

