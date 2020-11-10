Nautan Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Nautan Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Nautan (नौतन), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Tirhut region and Paschim Champaran district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Paschim Champaran. Nautan is part of 2. Paschim Champaran Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.18%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 55.7%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,70,589 eligible electors, of which 1,46,599 were male, 1,23,666 female and 21 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Nautan in 2020 is =CP8/CM8*1000.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,43,419 eligible electors, of which 1,33,859 were male, 1,09,542 female and 18 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,00,327 eligible electors, of which 1,09,573 were male, 90,574 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Nautan in 2015 was 148. In 2010, there were 123.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Narayan Prasad of BJP won in this seat by defeating Baidyanath Prasad Mahto of JDU by a margin of 14,335 votes which was 9.53% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 44.35% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Manorma Prasad of JDU won in this seat defeating Narayan Prasad of LJP by a margin of 22,764 votes which was 20.31% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 36.48% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 6. Nautan Assembly segment of Paschim Champaran Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Dr Sanjay Jaiswal won the Paschim Champaran Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Paschim Champaran Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 16 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 15 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Nautan are: Nandkishor Prasad (RLSP), Narayan Prasad (BJP), Sheikh Mohammad Kamran (INC), Jay Prakash Singh Kushwaha (PP), Punyadeo Prasad (JGJP), Yadavendra Kumar (JAPL), Md. Shahnawaz (JSHD), Surendra Choudhary (JDR), Adarsh Kumar (IND), Priya Ranjan (IND), Manorama Prasad (IND), Ratan Kumar Sarkar (IND), Lalan Rai (IND), Vikash Kumar Prasad (IND), Shubham Kumar Dubey (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 60.19%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 61.8%, while it was 55.96% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 251 polling stations in 6. Nautan constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 232. In 2010 there were 202 polling stations.

Extent:

6. Nautan constituency comprises of the following areas of Paschim Champaran district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Bairiya and Nautan. It shares an inter-state border with Paschim Champaran.

Nautan seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has Uttar Pradesh adjoining seats: Uttar Pradesh.

The total area covered by Nautan is 410.69 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Nautan is: 26°43'03.0"N 84°27'16.6"E.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Bihar Assembly elections 2020.