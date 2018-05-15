GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Navalgund Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP Candidate Shankar B Patil Munenakoppa Wins

Live election result of 69 Navalgund constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Navalgund MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 7:38 PM IST
Navalgund Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP Candidate Shankar B Patil Munenakoppa Wins
Live election result of 69 Navalgund constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Navalgund MLA.
Navalgund (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Dharwad district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Dharwad Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,00,870 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,02,531 are male, 98,068 female and 7 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 95.41 and the approximate literacy rate is 75%
Live Status BJP Shankar B. Patil Munenakoppa Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP6571841.19%Shankar B. Patil Munenakoppa
JD(S)4519728.33%N.H.Konaraddi
INC3890624.39%Asuti Vinod Kashinath
IND45552.85%Shivanand Basappa Karigar
NOTA19141.20%Nota
IND9800.61%Raghavendra Shankrappa Teradal
JD(U)7760.49%Guruppa Nagappa Totad
IND3020.19%Radder Shridhar Bheemappa
IND2420.15%Malannavar Siddaalingappa Bheemappa
JSP(K)2360.15%Dr.Jedar M.G
AIMEP2270.14%Ramesh Navalagund Bin Venkappa
IND1900.12%Krishnaraddi Kencharaddiyav Ara
IND1580.10%Ayyappa Shirakol
HJP1450.09%Mabusab Rajesab Dharawad

JDS won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 2,669 votes (1.94%) securing 32.36% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 75.1%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 16,895 votes (13.99%) registering 40.93% of the votes polled. In 2018 this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 73.1%.

Check the table below for Navalgund live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)


