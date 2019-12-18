Voted in Favour of Amended Citizenship Law But BJD Won't Support NRC, Says Naveen Patnaik
He also appealed to the people of Odisha to maintain peace and not fall for rumours.
File picture of Odisha CM and BJD president Naveen Patnaik.
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said the ruling BJD does not support NRC but backed the amended citizenship law, noting that it applies only to foreigners.
"The amended Citizenship Act has nothing to do with Indians. It deals only with foreigners. The BJD MPs both in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha have made it clear that we do not support the NRC," Patnaik told reporters before leaving for the national capital.
The chief minister's statement came a day after people protesting the Act took out a peaceful rally in the state capital and urged Patnaik to make the BJD government's stance clear on the amended citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
