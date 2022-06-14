Naveen Patnaik Likely to Skip Mamata Banerjee’s Opposition Meet Ahead of Presidential Election

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and Odisha chief minister is unlikely to attend the meeting called by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in New Delhi on June 15 ahead of the presidential election next month.

Trinamool Congress chief Banerjee had written to opposition leaders on June 11 to attend the meeting. According to sources, BJD is not open to Mamata’s offer and Patnaik is most likely to skip the meeting.

Prominent Congress leaders such as Malikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh and Randeep Singh Surjewala will most likely attend the meeting.

“It is a crucial time that the opposition parties come together to check on the NDA. Naveen Patnaik likely to replay his past role in the upcoming presidential election,” said senior Congress leader Santosh Singh Saluja.

As politics gather momentum ahead of the crucial election in July, opposition and non-BJP parties have 51.1% of vote while the BJP has 48.9%. BJD will play a vital role in the election, and Patnaik will make his stand clear once the candidate is announced.

The BJP requires 1.2% more votes to reach the halfway mark at the moment. BJD’s vote share comprises 3%.

Senior journalist Rabi Das said, “Naveen to play an axis role in the presidential election. The CM has maintained equity distance in the past. So, in the upcoming election, Naveen will adopt that policy and not likely join Mamata’s meeting.”

In the 2017 presidential election, the NDA had the support of Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS), Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSR and Naveen Patnaik’s BJD against Congress’ candidate and former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar. Ram Nath Kovind secured more than 65% of votes as against Meira Kumar’s.

BJD Rajya Sabha MP Amar Pattnaik said, “Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik will decide on the presidential election. The CM has already spoken in Delhi on this issue. He will take the right decision at the right time in state’s interest.”

BJP spokesperson Dilip Mallick, however, said there should be no politics over the presidential election. “We hope all parties will cooperate… Opposition will not get success in their game.”

