Naveen Patnaik Receives Grand Welcome In Bhubaneswar After Lifetime Achievement Award

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday received a warm welcome at Bhubaneswar airport after he returned from New Delhi on Tuesday. A sea of people gathered outside the Biju Patnaik International Airport to welcome Patnaik, who was conferred the Lifetime Achievement award by Delhi-based Capital Foundation in recognition of his immense contribution to politics and inclusive development of the Odisha, on Sunday.

The ambience at the airport reverberated with gongs, conches and slogans praising Patnaik for his work, while tribal women, in traditional costumes, performed folk dances on the road.

In a show of strength, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) organised a grand rally from the airport to welcome the Chief Minister which included party MPs, MLAs other party leaders and workers. Around 50,000 people from various parts of the state gathered in Bhubaneshwar for the rally.

After landing at airport, Patnaik participated in the rally by in the special bus he used during his 2019 election campaign. The bus is equipped with hydraulic lift, bed, comfortable sofa, audio-visual set and washroom with modern facilities.

Patnaik travelled to his father, late Biju Patnaik’s statue near Naveen Nivas. There, he garlanded the statue of his father former chief Minister Biju Patnaik and address the party leaders and workers from the bus.

“Priya Bhai O Bhauni Mane! Apana mane khusi ta? Mu bi bahut khusi [Dear brothers and sisters! Are you happy? I am happy too],” said the chief minister.

The road from airport to Naveen Niwas were jam packed with people causing traffic jam at several places in the city.

Talking about honour bestowed upon the chief minister, state Energy Minister Pratap Dev said, “It is a matter of pride for us that Chief Minister Chief Minister had received the coveted Life Time Achievement Award in recognition to his distinctive leadership. We gathered to felicitate Chief Minister and celebrate the moments”.

“People of Odisha love Chief Minister Patnaik. He had received the award for his service and sacrifice. There is no place of politics. It will be an inspiration for all leaders and workers to work hard for strengthening party,” said IT and Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera.

Anticipating a huge crowd, air passengers were advised to reach airport three hours prior to their scheduled departures. At least 90 officers and 30 platoons of police force were deployed at several places of the city to regulate traffic and maintain law and order. More than three places were also identified as parking spaces.

