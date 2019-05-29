Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Naveen Patnaik to be Sworn-in as Odisha CM for Fifth Term; Experienced, Fresh Faces to Make Up New Team

Several BJD lawmakers said that they had received phone calls from Naveen Niwas, the residence of Patnaik here, informing them that they would be sworn-in as ministers.

News18.com

Updated:May 29, 2019, 9:47 AM IST
File photo of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.
File photo of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.
Bhubaneswar: The team of Naveen Patnaik, who will be sworn in as Odisha Chief Minister for a fifth consecutive term on Wednesday, is likely to be a mix of experienced and new faces, according to the BJD lawmakers who were intimated of their induction.

Several BJD lawmakers on Tuesday said that they had received phone calls from Naveen Niwas, the residence of Patnaik here, informing them that they would be sworn-in as ministers.

Several senior leaders, who were ministers in the previous government, are likely to be re-inducted into the council of ministers again. They include Ashok Chandra Panda, Pratap Jena, Sushant Singh, Bikram Keshari Arukh, Prafulla Mallick and Niranjan Pujari.

Sushant Singh, who was Energy Minister in the previous government, confirmed that he received a phone call to take oath as minister on Wednesday. Former ministers Ranendra Pratap Swain and Padmanav Behera are also likely to be in the new team.

Tukuni Sahu, Padmini Dian, Sameer Dash, Naba Kishore Das, Dibyashankar Mishra, Jagannath Saraka, Jyotiprakash Mishra, Raghunandan Das and Tusharkanti Behera are likely to be first-time ministers. Sahu said she received a phone call from Patnaik about her induction in the council of ministers.

Former minister Surya Narayan Patro will be nominated for the Speaker's post while former minister Pramila Mallick will be appointed as the Government Chief Whip, said sources.
