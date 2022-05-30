Naveen Patnaik’s Meeting With PM Modi Raises Speculation Regarding Presidential Election Support

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Monday. During the meeting, Odisha CM ruled out speculation about their discussion regarding the upcoming Presidential elections. However, the CM said that they discussed several issues regarding Odisha. Pattnaik said, “I paid a courtesy call to PM Modi. We discussed several issues regarding Odisha and asked for his help.”

It is likely that BJD maintains equal distance from both NDA and UPA in the President and Vice President elections. But some experts say that BJD may support NDA in the presidential election and may abstain from the vice president election or BJD may keep an equal distance formula like in the past. Shital Tarang Beuria, a senior analyst, said, “Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik played a vital role in the Presidential election. It is being assumed that BJD will support the NDA candidate in 2017.”

“Taking to the previous record, BJD will support the candidate of NDA in the upcoming presidential election,” said analyst K Ravi.

Naveen Pattnaik supported P.A. Sangma as a candidate in the 2012 presidential election but at the same time, the BJD abstained from the vice-presidential election. Similarly, BJD supported NDA’s presidential candidate Ramnath Kovind in 2017 and supported UPA’s Gopal Krushna Gandhi’s candidature for the Vice President election.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.