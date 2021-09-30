Sidhu Gets His Way? Punjab Congress Chief Acquiesces as 'Most Demands Accepted'

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who met Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi for talks on Thursday, will remain the Punjab Congress Committee chief, it was announced after the high-stakes meeting signalling an end to the ongoing turmoil in the state. Sources told News18 that most of Sidhu’s demands have been accepted, and the decision is likely to be formally announced at a Cabinet meeting that has been called on October 4.

MLA Gurdeep, who was part of the Channi-Sidhu meet which took place at Chandigarh’s Punjab Bhawan, said that Sidhu has agreed to withdraw his resignation. Two flower bouquets were seen being taken inside Punjab Bhawan. Sidhu agreed to talk with Channi a day after the CM reached out to him and offered to resolve issues through talks.

Right before his meeting with Channi, Sidhu attacked the state’s new DGP, saying that he had wrongly indicted two Sikh youths in a desecration case and gave a clean chit to the Badals.

The desecration of a religious text allegedly took place in Punjab’s Faridkot district in 2015, whose investigation was handed over by the then Parkash Singh Badal-led government to an SIT led by current DGP Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota. Sahota was given the additional charge of the state’s DGP by the Charanjit Singh Channi-led government, after which Sidhu quit as the state Congress chief and objected to his appointment.

Sidhu in a tweet on Thursday said Sahota was the head of the special investigation team (SIT) probing the desecration case under the Badal government and “wrongly" indicted two Sikh youths and gave a “clean chit to Badals". Sidhu further said in 2018, he along with current state Home Minister Sukhjinder Randhawa and the then Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar had met the victims, assuring “support" in fight for Justice.

Earlier in the day, Sidhu reached Chandigarh from Patiala to meet Channi. A miffed Sidhu on Wednesday had raised a question over the appointments of the director general of police, state’s advocate general and tainted leaders.

The Punjab unit of the Congress is in turmoil after Amarinder Singh was removed as the chief minister and its chief Sidhu resigned from his post ahead of the Assembly elections in the state early next year.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Channi had said, “I have spoken to Sidhu sahab over telephone today. The party is supreme and the government accepts the party’s ideology and follows that. (I told him that) You come, sit and talk". “If you (Sidhu) feel there is anything wrong, you can point it out," he had said.

